ONTARIO — As schools get ready to welcome back students for in-person learning, state agencies will be hosting statewide town halls this week, with the first geared toward eastern Oregon.
In response to a letter from state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Harney County, seeking clarification on the mask mandate for Oregon schools, state education and health officials are hosting three virtual town halls this week.
The Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority urge the public to join a Facebook Live town hall event. The page to watch the events is at https://bit.ly/MaskingSchools.
The town halls are all open to the public, but the first has been specifically arranged for eastern Oregonians in Findley’s Senate District 30 and Owen’s House District 60, and is on Monday from 7-8 p.m. local time.
Participants will be invited to share questions during the event and can also submit questions ahead of time by using the following Google Form: https://forms.gle/qVShjXGupwrHnvix9.
Two additional town hall sessions will be held for a statewide audience, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the latter of these for the Spanish-speaking community. Both begin at 7 p.m. local time.
“While our request was that these be held in-person, we see this as one small step to opening a much-needed dialogue about these requirements and to hear from Oregonians about the impacts the mandates will have on students, schools and families in preparation for the 2021-2022 school year,” reads an announcement from Findley’s office.
