ONTARIO — Ah, August — school is starting soon and families are having to get ready for the 2023-24 school year. But first, the Malheur County Fair is coming up.
Prior to the fair, people looking to enter exhibits such as art, foods, photography, ag-commercial, ag-home, ceramics, crafts, flowers, preserved foods and textiles can enter their exhibits at the Red Barn today from 1 to 5 p.m. and Monday from 12 to 7 p.m. Those who wish to enter a flower exhibit will need to do so on Wednesday from 7 to 9:30 a.m.
The opening day of the fair is Family Day, which is sponsored by the Argus Observer. Admission is discounted to $3 that day. Different themes continue each day with Play Day on Wednesday, Celebrate our Community on Thursday, Celebrate Your Heritage on Friday and Health Day on Saturday, which wraps up with Pink Night at the rodeo.
Following are some of the activities to be found at the Fair, which gets underway Tuesday through Saturday at the Malheur County fairgrounds.
The Oregon Dairy Princess Krisarah Nygren will be doing Dairy presentations on Wednesday through Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. She will also be hosting the Milk Chugging Contest in the loafing shed at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Magic Man Brad will be walking around the grounds, performing magic and making balloon animals for younger children. According to the 2023 fair schedule, Magic Man Brad will be performing five times, twice on Thursday, once on Friday and twice on Saturday.
The Kiwanis Club of Ontario will be supporting a Watermelon Seed Flickin' competition on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Each Contestant will select three competition-spitting seeds for entry. The longest distance of any one of the seeds you spit will be measured for the final score. There will be four categories, men, women, youth —from 8 to 15 years old — and children — 7 years and under.
The Veggie Critters Contest will begin on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m., immediately followed by the judging. There are five classes, pre-junior, 6 years and younger; junior, 7-9 years; pre-intermediate, 10-13 years; intermediate, 14-18 years; and adults, 19 and older. You will decorate vegetables and fruits with other vegetables, fruits and grains. You can't use candy, paper, paints, crayons, or store bought materials.
The Malheur County Rodeo will begin with the pre-show and mutton bustin’ at 7 p.m., with the main rodeo taking place on Friday and Saturday. You can expect to see bareback riding, breakaway roping, tie down calf roping and many more events. It is an enter by phone event. For more information, phone (208) 981-1591.
Corbin Maxey, a nationally recognized animal expert, will be performing on-stage Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Gem Cloggers, with members throughout Treasure Valley, including New Plymouth and Emmett, will be performing on the main stage on Saturday. For more information, visit gemcloggers.com.
Malheur County fairgrounds is at 795 N.W. Ninth St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.