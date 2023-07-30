Malheur County fair planning underway

Ian Trenkel, middle, works on his ‘cucumberasauras’ during the Veggie Critter Decorating Contest at the Malheur County Fair in August of 2019. This year’s contest will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday.

 Larry Meyer, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Ah, August — school is starting soon and families are having to get ready for the 2023-24 school year. But first, the Malheur County Fair is coming up.

Prior to the fair, people looking to enter exhibits such as art, foods, photography, ag-commercial, ag-home, ceramics, crafts, flowers, preserved foods and textiles can enter their exhibits at the Red Barn today from 1 to 5 p.m. and Monday from 12 to 7 p.m. Those who wish to enter a flower exhibit will need to do so on Wednesday from 7 to 9:30 a.m.



