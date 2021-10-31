Finance director discovers city overpaid public works contract by nearly $169K

ONTARIO — A conversation that took place between the city manager, finance director and the public works contractor recently turned out being in the city’s favor — at least it will be once a credit goes through. Following the conversation, in which the public works contractor claimed to have been underpaid, it was found that the city had actually overpaid the contract the past three years.
The current contract amount for the 2021-22 fiscal year is $5,595,488, according to an email on Friday from Finance Director Kari Ott, who discovered the overpayment after looking back through the records.
“I went through the records and found out that we had overpaid the account,” she said in the email.
The contract is adjusted annually through negotiations between Jacobs and the city, according to City Manager Adam Brown.
Ott explained why the overpayment wasn’t caught by a team conducting an audit the week of Oct. 18.
“The auditors would have compared the payments to the invoices but not necessarily to the contract since it wasn’t a contract selected for review,” she said.
During its second meeting of the month on Oct. 26, Ott told the council that she had found the overpayment was $166,878 over a three-year time period, and that equated to about $89,000 per year for the past two years.
Rather than go into lengthy details of how the overpayment happened, Ott said she just wanted to tell the council how she aims to fix the problem.
She told them that she went over the numbers with Jacobs officials and got everything figured out and that the city will get a credit back.
“But, we didn’t have a control in place that we should have,” she said.
As such, moving forward from the city’s end, any contract work will go with a purchase order, so it can be visible and kept track for reconciliations.
Previously this had not been done for any contractor, Ott explained.
She explained to the council that Jacobs’ accounting is done in a different country and that the Jacobs’ regional business analyst in charge of this region “promised he will personally reconcile monthly” from here on out.
Overall, the auditors’ visit went well, Ott said, adding that they had talked on the phone with Councilor Michael Braden and set up meetings with other audit committee members.
“Overall I think it went OK. There were no big issues,” she said.
There were a couple of capital assets that were accounted for but on the right sheet that she is correcting.
Additionally, she aims to let the audit team know about the overpayment and get a receivable set up for the credit.
Mayor Riley Hill asked whether Ott planned on performing an internal review to find out whether there were any other shortcomings.
“Absolutely.” she told the mayor, stating that she plans to review contracts in general, make sure internal controls are in order and make sure “what I think should be done will be done.”
Councilor Ken Hart expressed appreciation to Ott for discovering the mistake and finding a solution to prevent it from happening in the future.
“I make mistakes. Those things happen,” he said. “I really appreciate your transparency and new protocols you put in place.”
