Final week for work sessions in chamber of origin

ONTARIO — Work is picking up with a fevered pitch this week at Oregon’s state house, with Friday being the deadline for committee chairpersons to schedule work sessions for measure in their respective chamber of origin (except joint committees or committees on finance and revenue and rules). April 4 is the deadline for committees to consider bills in their chamber of origin.
Following is a glance at some of the noteworthy Senate and House bills slated to be part of a work session or public hearing at the Capitol in Salem this week. Times listed are local time, so those who are unable to travel to Salem can watch the respective meeting online at https://bit.ly/OR_XGR.
TODAY
• SB 575, which directs the Department of Education to implement a plan for students who are eligible for special education and who have experienced disproportionate results in education due to historical practices, gets a public hearing at 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
• SB 704, which establishes a Universal Health Plan Governance Board to create comprehensive rollout of plan beginning in 2027, gets a work session on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
• SB 945, which imposes a tax on electric-vehicle use on Oregon highways, gets a public hearing at 3 p.m. It would be measured by the miles traveled from registration dates at a rate equivalent to gasoline tax owed by motor vehicle getting 30 mpg.
• HB 3135, which preserves additional funding for small school districts that merge with one or more school districts if certain conditions are met, gets a public hearing at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
THURSDAY
• SB 907, which provides employees with the right to refuse to perform the task assigned by an employer under certain circumstances, and allows them to use sick leave to cover that period of time, gets a public hearing at 9 a.m.
• SB 925, which makes it illegal for an employer or employment agency to advertise a job, promotion or transfer opportunity without disclosing the pay range and employment benefits in the job posting, gets a public hearing at 9 a.m.
• HB 3492, which directs Housing and Community Services Department to implement a pilot program to cooperate with qualified lenders to provide 100% financing for residential property purchases to persons who qualify for special purpose credit programs, gets a public hearing at 9 a.m.
• HB 3214, which bans the use of specific animals in traveling animal acts, with some exemptions, gets a public hearing at 9 a.m.
• SB 955, which appropriates $300,000 to Oregon State University Foundation for its Extension Service to establish and endowment fund to implement and operate an AgriStress Helpline in Oregon, gets a public hearing at 2 p.m.
• HB 2645 A, which increases the penalties and sentencing guidelines for possession of certain amounts of fentanyl and provides that it is charged as commercial drug offense in specified circumstances, gets a public hearing at 2 p.m.
• HB 2004, which establishes ranked choice voting as a method for selecting the winner of nomination for and election to offices of U.S. President, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Governor, state secretary and treasurer and attorney general, gets a public hearing at 2 p.m.
• HB 3509, which establishes ranked choice voting for nonpartisan state offices and county and city offices except where home rule charter applies, gets a public hearing at 2 p.m.
