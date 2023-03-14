Final week for work sessions in chamber of origin

Oregon’s Capitol building in Salem is pictured in this undated photo.

 Tim Gruver | The Center Square via TownNews.com Content Exchange

ONTARIO — Work is picking up with a fevered pitch this week at Oregon’s state house, with Friday being the deadline for committee chairpersons to schedule work sessions for measure in their respective chamber of origin (except joint committees or committees on finance and revenue and rules). April 4 is the deadline for committees to consider bills in their chamber of origin.

Following is a glance at some of the noteworthy Senate and House bills slated to be part of a work session or public hearing at the Capitol in Salem this week. Times listed are local time, so those who are unable to travel to Salem can watch the respective meeting online at https://bit.ly/OR_XGR.



