ONTARIO — Pregnant? Thinking of adding more children to your family? Learn what it’s like to have a child that you didn’t expect, a child that will change your life in bigger ways than you could ever imagine. Learn how views and medicine have shifted from institutionalizing children with Down Syndrome to adopting them, even from foreign countries.
Four Rivers Cultural Center & Museum hosts its final Diverse Abilities speaker series of 2022 on Thursday. The talk will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Kaethlyn Elliott will once again interview people who demonstrate determination, perseverance and strength. These people sometimes want to pull their hair out in frustration, but more often than not revel in the joy of raising children with Down Syndrome (DS) and other Diverse Abilities (DA).
The public is urged to attend.
“Come meet these heroes and hear their deeper stories,” reads a news release about the final talk for 2022.
During Thursday’s meeting, guests include Nancy Menges, who recently celebrated another Support the Court success with her son, Michael; Janette Gough, who, many years later wonders if today’s medical technology could have extended her son’s short life; and Rachel Romans, who elected to adopt a child from Vietnam, a daughter with Down Syndrome.
