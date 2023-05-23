Huntington High School's Class of 2023 flips their tassels after receiving their diplomas at their graduation ceremony, which was held in the school's gymnasium on Saturday afternoon. Altogether seven students graduated, but only six attended the ceremony as an exchange student from Brazil already had to go home.
Valedictorian Tylie Garfield presents The Spirit of Huntington award to Carma Harding. The award was bestowed to Carma and Wiley Harding for all the couple has done for the school district throughout the years, including helping with fundraising and barbecuing.
Graduates throw their caps into the air at the end of the ceremony. It was at this point that Artem Rozhko, an exchange student from Ukraine put on an ornate necklace made of sunflowers — the national flower of Ukraine.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School’s graduating class of 2023, albeit small, drew more than 100 people to the school’s gymnasium on Saturday. Although there were only six students in the ceremony, a seventh, an exchange student from Brazil, was unable to attend as they had to go home.
But before the six classmates got to turn their tassel, commemorating they had earned their degrees and that their last official day of high school was over, they honored people in the community and in their lives who had made a difference.
