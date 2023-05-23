HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School’s graduating class of 2023, albeit small, drew more than 100 people to the school’s gymnasium on Saturday. Although there were only six students in the ceremony, a seventh, an exchange student from Brazil, was unable to attend as they had to go home.

But before the six classmates got to turn their tassel, commemorating they had earned their degrees and that their last official day of high school was over, they honored people in the community and in their lives who had made a difference.



