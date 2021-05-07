VALE — The final co-defendant in a murder trial was sentenced on Thursday following a plea hearing on April 28, in which he pleaded guilty to three charges stemming from the killing of Salvador Bahena Reyna on June 19 of 2020.
According to information received from Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, Angel Luciano Figueroa pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a felon in possession of a firearm after a judicial conference settlement.
Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung sentenced Figueroa to 25 years in prison, comprising 15 years for manslaughter, and five years each for the motor vehicle and firearm charges, all of which will be served consecutively.
“Many members of Salvador Reyna’s family were present in court and expressed their feelings to the Judge in the presence of the Defendant,” according to Goldthorpe.
The two other co-defendants, Jasmine Herrera and Jose Correa, had previously been sentenced and are currently serving 129 months and 12 years, respectively.
In the early evening of June 19, 2020, law enforcement officials responded to a 911 call from a residence on Clark Boulevard between Ontario and Nyssa. The call was a report of a deceased person. The victim was identified as Reyna, 39.
