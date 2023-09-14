Filing opens for Primary Election in Oregon

Sheriff Travis Johnson speaks with the crowd in April after having been sworn into the office by Judge Lung Hung. The elected offices for Johnson and Hung expire at the end of 2024. Those wanting to bid for those and other open seats can now file for office.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

VALE — Oregonians wishing to file for a seat in the 2024 Primary Election, which is May 21, can now file for office. The first day to file was Sept. 14 and the deadline to file is 5 p.m. March 12.

However, in order to file, candidates must turn in official forms — either a declaration which comes with a fee or a nominating petition, which does not cost but must be approved for circulation and requires a specific number of signatures.



Load comments