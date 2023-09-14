Filing opens for Primary Election in Oregon

Sheriff Travis Johnson speaks with the crowd in April after having been sworn into the office by Judge Lung Hung. The elected offices for Johnson and Hung expire at the end of 2024. Those wanting to bid for those and other open seats can now file for office.
VALE — Oregonians wishing to file for a seat in the 2024 Primary Election, which is May 21, can now file for office. The first day to file was Sept. 14 and the deadline to file is 5 p.m. March 12.
However, in order to file, candidates must turn in official forms — either a declaration which comes with a fee or a nominating petition, which does not cost but must be approved for circulation and requires a specific number of signatures.
The number of signatures is determined by the voter turnout in the most recent General Election. The number of signatures required varies per office, as does the declaration fee for those opting to go that route.
In order to collect signatures, a candidate must first file a prospective petition, getting approval from the filing officers (County Clerk or Secretary of State) before starting to circulate for required signatures.
“They come to me, I look that over, and give them permission to collect the required signatures,” said Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter in a phone interview on Wednesday afternoon.
Local offices that will appear on ballots for Malheur County voters include four county offices, a circuit court position and two state offices.
County offices must be filed with the Malheur County Clerk. There are four seats which expire at the end of 2024. These include County Commissioner Position No. 2, a partisan four-year term currently held by Republican Ron Jacobs; County Sheriff, a non-partisan four-year term currently held by Travis Johnson who was appointed to that position; County Assessor, a non-partisan four-year term currently held by David Ingram; and Justice of the Peace, a non-partisan, six-year term currently held by Margaret “Margie” Mahony.
Declaration fees for these offices are $50 each for commissioner, sheriff and assessor; there is no fee to file for justice of the peace, according to Trotter.
Other offices are judicial and state and must be filed with the Secretary of State. For the coming election, these include Circuit Court Judge Position No. 2, a six-year term currently held by Lung Hung; State Senator for District 30, a partisan four-year term currently held by Lynn Findley, Republican; and State Representative for District 60, a partisan two year term currently held by Mark Owens.
The declaration fee for circuit court judge is $50; and $25 for the legislative seats.
Democrats filing for State Representative who do so by petition must have 438 signatures from their respective political party; while Republicans must have 317, according to Trotter. However, those filing for State Senator, regardless of their party, must get 500 signatures from voters in their same political party, she said..
Oregonians will also be electing members of Congress next year. This includes a Representative for the U.S. House from each of Oregon’s six district. The Second District seat — the largest in the state which includes Malheur County — is currently held by Cliff Bentz.
Trotter said the declaration fee for U.S. Representative candidates is $100, or 1,000 signatures from voters in their same party.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.