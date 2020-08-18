Filing deadlines approach to run for city council seats

ONTARIO
Residents who want to run for a seat on their respective city councils have until next week to file with the filing deadlines approaching for the General Election in November.
Nyssa is first, as candidates are required to have their filing paperwork turned in to City Clerk Marla Roberts by 5 p.m. Monday, August 24. There are four seats up for election — three four-year terms and one two-year term.
The filing deadline for Ontario City Council positions is 5 p.m. Tuesday August 25. There are three seats up for election and all have four-year terms.
In Vale, there will be two seats up for election plus that of the mayor. The council seats have four-years terms and the mayor’s term is two years. The deadline for filing is Aug. 27.
Information for Adrian was unavailable by press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.