Filing deadlines approach to run for city council seats

This photo shows Vale City Hall, which is at 252 B St. West. There are two seats with four-year terms open for Vale City Council this year, as well as the mayor's seat which is a two-year term. Filing deadline is Aug. 27.

 Larry Meyer | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO

Residents who want to run for a seat on their respective city councils have until next week to file with the filing deadlines approaching for the General Election in November.

Nyssa is first, as candidates are required to have their filing paperwork turned in to City Clerk Marla Roberts by 5 p.m. Monday, August 24. There are four seats up for election — three four-year terms and one two-year term.

The filing deadline for Ontario City Council positions is 5 p.m. Tuesday August 25. There are three seats up for election and all have four-year terms.

In Vale, there will be two seats up for election plus that of the mayor. The council seats have four-years terms and the mayor’s term is two years. The deadline for filing is Aug. 27.

Information for Adrian was unavailable by press time.

