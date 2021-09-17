Mexican Independence Day

Local Mexican folklore dancers await their turn to take to the stage to perform a dance during the Mexican Independence Day Celebration at Four Rivers Cultural Center in September of 2017.

 The Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Four Rivers Cultural Center will be celebrating Mexico’s independence from Spanish rule this weekend, and attendees will get to play with piñatas, listen to a Mariachi band, engage in arts and crafts, and more, all for free.

Having only taken 2020 off due to the pandemic, this year marks the ninth that the Cultural Center celebrates El Grito. The Mexican fiesta is traditionally celebrated every Sept. 16, but will unfold from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cultural Center.

As the mission of the cultural center is about celebrating unique cultural heritage, all citizens are urged to attend and salute one of the core heritages that comprise the population in our region today, according to information about the event posted on the Cultural Center’s website.

This event has grown into a local tradition over these past seven years and a big turn-out is expected again this year.

There will be family friendly fun, including Lotteria and other programs from 2 to 5 p.m., and from 3 to 5 p.m., a Mariachi band will be joined by the Folkloric dancers, while the Consul de Mexico from Boise provides an oral presentation about the day’s traditions.

There will also be a plethora of community service organizations at the event, which aim to provide information and consult with attendees about everything from health insurance and family assistance to fair housing, education and immigration.

Tags

Load comments