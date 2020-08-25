ONTARIO
For years, parents of Ontario High School’s softball team ran a concession stand from a folding table that was stationed in the walkway adjacent to the restrooms of the Heinz Ore-Ida Sports Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. The concessions had to be stationed by the restrooms because the popcorn machine needed to be plugged into an outlet inside the men’s restroom.
Anyone driving down West Idaho Avenue can see a new structure sitting in the middle of the old softball and baseball fields at Ontario Middle School. This structure will house the concession stand, along with restrooms, storage and a press box, at the future home of the Tigers softball team.
The Ontario softball program currently shares the three fields that are at TVCC with the Chukars. But for the past two years, Fran Halcom has been working to get the Tigers moved to a more convenient location (one that won’t be shared with the college and is more centrally located to the high school).
Halcom said the work on the structure should be completed by the end of September. After that, the plan is to clean up the field, level the ground so a walkway can be set and prepare the fields.
Halcom said the current goal is to have the fields done in time for the spring 2021 season.
There are three fields at the middle school. The two on the west end will be for softball only while the third (closest to the school) will be a combination of baseball and softball with a mobile pitching mound for baseball.
Due to COVID-19, Friends of Ontario Softball was not able to hold its annual fundraising dinner and auction which usually runs during the spring season.
“That really hurt us, not having our fundraising event,” Halcom said. She added that she worked with Baker Auction to discuss an online event, but the cost of working an event like that would have been too high.
While the virus has affected many businesses throughout the country, Halcom said she has still received a lot of help from local businesses, including getting doors from Coley’s Glass Company, roofing from Treasure Valley Steel and among others.
“It’s a tough time in our community right now,” Halcom said. “It does all add up. And it’s all for the kids.”
