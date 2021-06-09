Fiddle fest nets $5,000 from Farmers Supply Cooperative

The following information was submitted in a news release from CHS on June 4.
WEISER — The National Old Time Fiddle Contest and Festival in Weiser has been honored as a source of pride to the area by Farmers Supply Cooperative and Cenex, the energy brand of CHS. As part of this award, the cooperative will donate $5,000 to worthy organizations throughout the community.
Weiser’s National Old Time Fiddle Contest and Festival has been drawing in musicians from across the country since 1953. Today, the event draws in crowds that more than double the city’s population. Fiddling has been a key pillar in the community since the early 1900’s, and this event honors that heritage.
As part of the honor, National Old Time Fiddlers Inc. will be given $5,000 from Farmers Supply Cooperative. The organization will use the money for prizes and entrant fees for under-privileged but talented young musicians.
“Each year we are thrilled to be a part of Weiser’s largest gathering, serving food for our guests in the deli, providing propane for campers and grills, and fuel for those who have traveled from out of town,” said Merri Gammage, credit manager at Farmers Supply Cooperative. “This year we’re proud to support the event in new ways to further uplift the fiddling community.”
The grant was provided through an initiative that encourages Cenex dealers, retailers and distributors to share stories about what makes their local communities special. In its third year, the initiative will grant more than $100,000 to Cenex communities.
“The Cenex brand is committed to supporting and celebrating what makes hometowns across America special,” said Mandi Goplen, communications manager at CHS. “We are proud of our Cenex dealers, like Farmers Supply Cooperative, who play an active role in supporting their local organizations and the people in their community.”
