Festive fundraising is Nov. 17-19

ONTARIO — A myriad of festivals is happening this week, but only one will serve as a dual benefit, raising funds to help get meals delivered around the year to seniors who are homebound and to help out a local holiday charity drive.
This year’s Festival of Trees will take place Thursday through Saturday at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
New this year is a Children’s Christmas Carnival from noon to 3 p.m. on the final day. Children can expect to see special visitors, too. Santa and Mrs. Claus have made time in their busy pre-season hustle for photo opportunities and will arrive by firetruck.
“It’s the first time for the carnival,” said Debbie Blackaby, who serves on the Festival of Trees board. “We were looking for something different, more engaging for the young ones to come in and have some fun with Santa and Mrs. Claus.”
She said the carnival will be done in the style of school carnivals, featuring such games as a ring toss and a cake walk.
There also will be live Christmas music this year, with Tammy Vogt performing during the early opening on the first day and Eddie Wheeler performing from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Per tradition for those who want to get in early, admission will be free from 7 to 9 a.m. Thursday and there will be cinnamon rolls available from Plaza Inn during that time.
Attendees will see nearly 40 trees, according to Blackaby, who said that 28 have been sponsored and another nine are being decorated and donated individually. Some of the more expensive trees have bigger sponsors, who paid $1,500 to have their names on them. This year, that includes Marshall’s, Kenworth Sales, Simplot, Norco, Dutch Bros and Argus Observer.
After they have decorated their own tree, a group of volunteers helps decorate the trees which are sponsored.
“We have a good group of community members who care about what we are doing and why we are doing it and a lot of talented people that come and help,” Blackaby said.
She doesn’t have the patience to decorate the trees herself, but Blackaby said what she loves to do is come up with themes for the trees. When asked how she comes up with ideas, she said the festival is constantly on her mind.
“I think about Festival of Trees 365 days a year,” she said, noting that her husband, Mike, could corroborate that. “No matter where I go or what I do, I say, ‘That would go in a tree,’ or ‘I could put that in a tree.’”
She said that people have joked with her that if she could put an excavator in a tree, she would do it in a heartbeat.
“You never know,” she said with enthusiasm.
In addition to trees, there will be an assortment of Christmas decor and gifts available for purchase, and this will include a multitude of wreaths and centerpieces. Volunteers have been working on those since September. Blackaby noted this year brings “some real fun new looks.” As with the trees, the wreaths are all artificial and some of them are even lighted.
The setup for the festival was happening Saturday, with a work crew from Snake River Correctional Institution helping during the first part of the day. The help they provide is integral to the overall success.
“You don’t get a group of 10 people who come in and work as hard as they do in a short amount of time,” Blackaby said. “They do the heavy lifting part of things, so having them is a godsend.”
‘A forgotten population’
When it first began, the festival proceeds were split down the middle between Meals on Wheels and Help Them To Hope. However, with the latter having several opportunities for donations and fundraising and the need continuing to grow for the meals program, the board eventually decided to put 75% toward meals and 25% to the charity drive.
With numbers of those getting meals continuing to climb, Blackaby said that it was decided to put more of the money raised toward meals “in order for them to keep the program going and to feed the need.”
Furthermore, she noted that the Help Them To Hope charity drive is more focused on children and families. While it wasn’t on purpose, Blackaby said the elderly were being overlooked.
“The senior population is not a population that is all the time asking for help,” she said. “They are more of a forgotten population of people who would go without rather than ask for help.”
‘Still experiencing poverty’
Malhuer Council on Aging and Community Services provides the senior meals program, among a host of other services. Executive Director Sandy Shelton provided an overview of that program’s 2021-22 fiscal year which ended on July 1.
During that time period, 80 clients were served throughout the county, and another 15 seniors were served in Jordan Valley. Furthermore, there were about 65 seniors who have come and gone from the program.
“So we know things have changed since the dark days of COVID-19. They are getting out, but they are still experiencing poverty and isolation.
She said if not for the Oregon Food Bank, they would not be able to serve people as far aways as Jordan Valley, as those who transport meals do so voluntarily and at their own expense.
“Oregon Food Bank have absolutely made the delivery of meals to Jordan Valley possible,” Shelton said. “Without them it would not even happen and yet it happens every month because of those fine people.”
All seniors on the program get five meals per week, with ones in Jordan Valley receiving 28 days worth of frozen meals once per month. Other clients get meals delivered twice a week, receiving hot meals on the days of delivery and three frozen meals to fill in the gaps. The meals are made in accordance with Oregon’s nutrition guidelines for seniors.
But the meals serve more than nutrition. Shelton says it’s “kind of an emergency check-in point really.”
‘And then the economy hits’
As with everything else, inflation has hit the meals program, driving up the cost of the food and the contract with SRCI to cook the meals. Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario preps any of the meals that have dietary requirements, such as those for diabetes or heart disease, Shelton said.
The $38,000 raised from the 2021 Festival of Trees event for the meals program was about 1/3 of what is needed for an entire year of funding, according to Shelton. Other funding comes in from the county and city and some from the state.
“And then the economy hits,” Shelton said.
For just the food cost alone, the meals are $3.50 each, and closer to $4 if you look at packaging, but Malheur Council on Aging is responsible for some of that. The volunteer drivers are the “backbone” of the meals program with some serving for more than a decade.
“They love their people and become very attached to the folks,” she said.
Outside of the Festival of Trees fundraiser, there are other ways people can help the program. A donation of $17.50 could provide a week’s worth of meals for a senior; $100 would buy a months worth of meals for a senior; and for an entire year’s worth of meals for one senior, it is $910.
In the near future, there is a need to get volunteers money or a stipend to continue due to rising cost of fuel and other related transportation needs.
“That is a big wall we are facing,” she said, noting that there are no grants available to help fulfill that need.
As such, the Council on Aging may be looking for help to sponsor transportation for the meals.
“If we can sponsor a meal, why couldn’t we sponsor transportation? All of that is beginning to formulate in our brains as we plan,” Shelton said. “We are certain to go there next.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.