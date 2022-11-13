Quantcast
Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Festival of Trees

Festive fundraising is Nov. 17-19

Saturday Children’s carnival, live music on tap

Festival of Trees

Dominic Hernandez, of Ontario, checks out the "snowman" at the opening of Festival of Trees, early Friday morning at the Clarion Inn in Ontario. The three-event runs through Sunday and raises money for Meals on Wheels and Help Them to Hope.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — A myriad of festivals is happening this week, but only one will serve as a dual benefit, raising funds to help get meals delivered around the year to seniors who are homebound and to help out a local holiday charity drive.

This year’s Festival of Trees will take place Thursday through Saturday at Four Rivers Cultural Center.



Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred