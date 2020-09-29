Festival of Trees set to run in November

ONTARIO
One of the area’s longer running events, which starts off the Thanksgiving-Christmas holiday season is the Festival of Trees is being planned and scheduled to happen this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is set to run Nov. 20-22.
The event provides the public an opportunity to view specially decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and other holiday items, all of which will be available for purchase.
Chairwoman Debbie Blackaby said holding the event is critical since it is the only fundraiser for the local Meal-on-Wheels program which provides meals to people unable to provide for themselves, whether senior citizens, shut-in or disabled. It is also a fundraiser for Help Them To Hope, the annual holiday charity drive.
“If we don’t have it [Festival of Trees], the program will suffer,” Blackaby said.
Blackaby said the meals program is critical also because more are requesting it as the local population grows older. Meals delivered by volunteers at no cost to those who are eligible.
Because of a change in ownership at its previous location, the Clarion Inn, plans call for Festival of Trees to return to the Four Rivers Cultural Center where it had been before moving to the Clarion.
It is hoped that Malheur County will be moved from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of recovery from the pandemic to allow people in time to see the trees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.