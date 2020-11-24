ONTARIO
“The trees were gorgeous, absolutely gorgeous,” explained Debbie Blackaby, festival chairwoman in a telephone interview on Monday morning.
For the first time since its inception the Ontario Festival of Trees fundraiser was a virtual event this year, due to the COVID pandemic. Despite altering the tradition of past years, all of the trees on display were sold. In addition, all of the other items, such as wreaths were all sold, too, confirmed Blackaby.
The amount raised was still being tabulated at press time.
The annual event raises funds for Meals on Wheels in Malheur County. This event’s proceeds cover about one-third of the annual budget for the local meal delivery program.
According to Blackaby, the scaled down version of the festival was a success, selling all of the trees on Friday and delivering them on Saturday and Sunday.
“That worked out well for us,” she said.
She emphasized that this festival is important to the community as it supports the meals program, which “helps seniors stay in their homes by delivering meals.”
Blackaby said making sure seniors in the community are not forgotten about. She said that she feels that people want to help, only it’s hard to fully understand what goes into providing assistance to seniors until it “touches their lives” in a direct way.
“No person should go without food, and we’re dealing with a population of people that are fragile,” said Blackaby.
An offshoot option to donate to the meals program that Blackaby is urging the community to take part in is called “Adopt a Senior.” This program allows people in the community to donate a specified dollar amount, $59.13 per month, that would feed a senior for an entire month.
Blackaby said that she wanted to be specific “to the penny” about the cost per senior, because costs are kept as low as possible thanks to a partnership between the Malheur Council on Aging and Snake River Correctional Institution, where the meals are prepared.
She said that if community members wish to adopt a senior, they can make their monthly donations through the Festival of Trees Facebook page care of Debbie Blackaby or by contacting the Malheur Council on Aging.
