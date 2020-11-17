Festival of Trees light auction goes online only

ONTARIO
Despite efforts to keep Festival of Trees in Ontario an in-person event like many other activities around the valley, this event will too be going virtual, and as such it will be smaller.
Starting at 8 a.m. Friday the Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths and other decorations and decorated items will go on sale via the Ontario Festival of Trees Facebook page, according to festival Chairwoman Debbie Blackaby. The sale of the trees will be online from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Even with gatherings limited statewide to 50 people, it was hoped to get people through the festival in person 50 at a time, with admission to the first two hours free. But that will not happen this year with tighter social gatherings restrictions due to the pandemic, and now in-person viewing will not be allowed.
There will be no cash and carry and no cinnamon rolls Blackaby said, of breaking tradition.
There will be 25 to 28 trees available for purchase, which will be fewer than in previous years, she said.
“It will have an impact,” she said.
Proceeds from the local Festival of Trees cover about one-third of the annual budget for the Meals on Wheels program in Malheur County. Also, the governor’s restrictions limiting some business’s operations may affect those businesses that normally buy the trees, Blackaby said.
She is considering other ways to support the program such as “adopt a senior” paying for one’s meals for a month. The cost would be about $60 for one month. In order to do so, contact Blackaby at (541) 889-8693.
Although the event will be scaled down, it must go on says Blackaby, which is why it is being done online.
“It’s not about us,” she said. “It’s about how the seniors are going to be fed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.