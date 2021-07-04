NYSSA — More than 40 vendors will be offering rocks, gems, jewelry, collectibles and food, July 8- 10, during Nyssa’s annual Thunderegg Days, which has been celebrated since 1965, even last year — despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, the show was moved to the South Park away from the school grounds, where it will continue this year. The park is two blocks south of Main Street, between South Seventh and South Fifth streets.
Thunderegg Days is sponsored by the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and a full schedule of events and other information can be found in the July About Town newsletter.
Opening ceremonies and vendor opening will be at noon Thursday. Vendors will open at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, there will be an old-fashioned pie and ice cream social, with pie from the Rock Store Bakery, homemade ice cream provided by Greg Moffis and A & W will bring the root beer.
Entertainment for the evening will be the “Misfit Army Band,” sharing Christian rap, at 6:15 p.m., followed by Outlaw Lawn Mower Dragsters.
Friday’s entertainment will include Poison Creek Band, performing Country Western and Classic Rock. After sundown, the movie, “The Little Rascals” will be shown at the park.
Saturday’s activities begin at 8 a.m. with a free Geology Field Trip to the Succor Creek Area, sponsored by the Friends of The Owyhee. Participants are to meet at the Chamber of Commerce booth before leaving on the tour. Those going on the excursion are asked to provide plenty of water for everyone in their group, their own lunches and their own rockhounding gear. Additionally, they should wear good shoes. As the back country roads are rough, organizers urge people to have vehicles that are appropriate.
Also on Saturday, the Thunder in the Streets car and tractor show will be held on the north side of South Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration for the event starts at 8 a.m.
At 6 p.m., Self SmartID will be playing Reggae-infused Ska Punk music, followed by Tylor & the Train Robbers performing roots country and modern Americana music.
Thunderegg Days will be wrapped up with a fireworks show at the rodeo grounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.