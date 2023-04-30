Fentanyl ‘impact should not be taken lightly’

ONTARIO — After Caldwell Police Department alerted the media about a police officer administering himself with Narcan while potentially overdosing on fentanyl last week, local TV media came back to try to debunk what officials said with a headline stating ‘You cannot give yourself Narcan if you are experiencing a fentanyl overdose.’
The TV station went on to interview specialists, including a medical toxicologist, who expressed concern that the agency was spreading misinformation that may deter first responders from answering calls out of fear due to using the terminology “overdosing.”
Since then, Caldwell Police Department has released body cam footage from the incident and another statement to the media, saying it remains firm in its summary of facts, and is not interested in “rendering any sort medical conclusion.” Rather the agency seeks to stick to public safety being a top priority, which extends to personnel, too, and expressed gratitude that the officer took the action he did when he believed he was exposed to the deadly drug during an arrest.
“We stand strong on this message irrespective of our expertise in medicine: the illicit use of fentanyl harms everyone that it encounters, and its impact should not be taken lightly,” reads a news release on Wednesday.
Locally, law enforcement are also feeling the effects of responding to myriad incidents in which they might be exposed to fentanyl or other illicit drugs that have similar effects.
Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai said each of his officers carries two doses of Narcan or naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal medication, with them or in their patrol cars that can be used “whether on themselves or someone else.”
The drug is so safe, it can also be administered to infants. However, it does wear off quickly.
When it comes to being exposed to fentanyl, whether it leads to an overdose, safety is the absolute priority, says the chief. As such, if his officers are feeling any effects of exposure, he wants them to use the medicine as that what it is there for — not just in the case of an overdose.
“Because, even if it’s not fentanyl or an opioid for that matter, it’s not going to have any effect on the user,” he said of naloxone and similar drugs, which are opioid blockers.
“It means it’s blocking receptors in the brain, so it does not pick up the narcotic analgesic,” Iwai said. “However, it only lasts about 30 minutes.”
After the effects wear off, if someone is overdosing, they could go right back into that situation. Which is why officers now carry two doses of reversal medications, and why it is critical that people follow up with a medical professionals after using it.
Due to potential exposure, things have changed in the field for law enforcement personnel, including testing substances.
“Most are not even using NIK [drug] test kits anymore, and don’t have TruNarc,” Iwai said.
That is an expensive, portable, handheld narcotics analyzer that shoots a laser into the substance to determine what it is. It gives a presumptive positive and carries its own library on drugs, but is oftentimes inconclusive, according to the chief.
The chief said that while very few people react to fentanyl when it contacts their skin; however, noted it is very deadly when it is airborne.
He emphasized that when people overdose on fentanyl, they don’t just die, they go into respiratory depression and stop breathing.
“We refer to it as DRT — dead right there — because of the seriousness of it. You just stop breathing.”
Iwai said this is the same with other similar drugs in that classification, such as heroin and drug-store heroin.
“It doesn’t matter, if it is in that class, you have the potential to overdose,” he said. “But fentanyl is so much more potent and very dangerous for someone to go into an overdose.”
As such, for his team, the protocol for potential exposure is better safe than sorry.
“If I have an officer at school [or somewhere else], and they are exposed, he should hit himself with Narcan and then contact medics.”
