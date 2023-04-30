Fentanyl ‘impact should not be taken lightly’

Narcan, an opioid-reversal kit, is pictured.

 Argus Observer File

ONTARIO — After Caldwell Police Department alerted the media about a police officer administering himself with Narcan while potentially overdosing on fentanyl last week, local TV media came back to try to debunk what officials said with a headline stating ‘You cannot give yourself Narcan if you are experiencing a fentanyl overdose.’

The TV station went on to interview specialists, including a medical toxicologist, who expressed concern that the agency was spreading misinformation that may deter first responders from answering calls out of fear due to using the terminology “overdosing.”



