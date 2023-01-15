Fence comes down at future Planned Parenthood

Workers with AAA Fence Rental on Thursday break down and pack up the chain link fence that has surrounded the future home of Planned Parenthood for the past several months. The health center at 640 Southwest Fourth Ave., is expected to open soon.
ONTARIO — A week following Idaho Supreme Court’s decision to uphold laws passed by the Idaho Legislature which greatly reduces access to abortion care, construction fencing came down on the future home of the first Planned Parenthood in eastern Oregon.
In Idaho except in limited cases of rape, incest or risk of life for the mother, abortions are now a felony. Furthermore, with the court’s upholding of the trigger law, family members will be able to sue Idaho providers who perform outside the scope of that law.
As abortion remains protected in Oregon, it is likely Idaho women seeking those services will travel to Oregon. Since the closure of its facility in Boise which provided abortions, the nearest Planned Parenthood that offers those along with other reproductive-health services is in Bend.
While the opening date for the Ontario clinic is still unknown, officials say construction is wrapping up and they are close to having all positions filled. Furthermore the clinic has been issued its certificate of occupancy, its final step needed from the city in order to open its doors.
Kristi Scdoris, director of marketing and communications for Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette, provided an update on Friday morning.
She said contractors are continuing to wrap up all the construction inside and out.
The space for the health center was “not in great shape” previously and, furthermore, had access on a main thoroughfare: Southwest Fourth Avenue. All that has changed now.
Scdoris said officials had just had an opportunity to review before-and-after photos, saying “it’s kind of mind-blowing how great it looks.”
She explained how there is parking on the side and back, and how the entrance for the clinic and respective lobby have been moved to the back of the building. Scdoris said there would be directional signs put in place to direct people to that back door.
The reasons for doing this were plenty, including safety and security, as well as a more discreet entrance for patients.
“We looked at the building and the lobby was in the front next to the main street and that just didn’t work for us, so they reoriented the whole flow of the building,” Scdoris said.
She said the transformation was “amazing and astonishing.”
The nonprofit is close to having all positions filled for the center, with the current focus on “training involving operational activities from a health-center standpoint.”
Scdoris said Planned Parenthood officials have nothing but positive, wonderful things to say about working with the city of Ontario.
“They have been prompt, cooperative and friendly. So, we’re grateful for that,” she said, adding “we can finally see light at the end of the tunnel.”
The nonprofit, which offers an array of reproductive health care, is eager to fill the gap for those seeking its services in Idaho.
“We are so excited to be opening here for folks in eastern Oregon and for those folks in Idaho who lost access to care,” Scdoris said.
Per law, Medicaid covers abortions in Oregon. Furthermore, those who do not qualify for Medicaid, may still be eligible to receive coverage through Oregon’s Reproductive Health Equity Act. Other options include clinical funding (sometimes available), or the Abortion Access Network, a nonprofit organization funded by Northwest Abortion Access Fund, which helps pay for abortions (including travel and lodging vouchers) for those needing assistance with that.
Laws regarding abortion are on the docket in legislative assemblies in Idaho and Oregon for the coming session, and also have made their way to the U.S. Congress.
Most recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a change allowing some pharmacies to sell abortion pills, including sending them through the mail. Walgreens has confirmed with major retail outlets across the nation that it will seek to become certified to sell the drugs where legally allowed, and that it will dispense them in accordance with state and federal laws.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.