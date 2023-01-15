Fence comes down at future Planned Parenthood

Workers with AAA Fence Rental on Thursday break down and pack up the chain link fence that has surrounded the future home of Planned Parenthood for the past several months. The health center at 640 Southwest Fourth Ave., is expected to open soon.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — A week following Idaho Supreme Court’s decision to uphold laws passed by the Idaho Legislature which greatly reduces access to abortion care, construction fencing came down on the future home of the first Planned Parenthood in eastern Oregon.

In Idaho except in limited cases of rape, incest or risk of life for the mother, abortions are now a felony. Furthermore, with the court’s upholding of the trigger law, family members will be able to sue Idaho providers who perform outside the scope of that law.



Tags

Load comments