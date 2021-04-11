FEMA/OHA help out Malheur County Health Department at vaccine clinic starting on Friday

ONTARIO
Individuals 18 and older who are wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine in one dose or who are wanting at least a first dose will have that opportunity starting later this week for eight consecutive days as local, state and federal authorities will stage at the Malheur County fairgrounds starting on Friday.
According to a news release from the Malheur County Health Department, the vaccine clinic is a collaboration with the Oregon Health Authority and Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the agencies aim to distribute up to 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of a Moderna vaccine, with an appointment scheduled for the second dose at a later day.
As with all previous clinics hosted by the health department, the vaccine is free and health insurance is not required. However, individuals who do have health insurance are asked to take their ID cards so that administrative costs can be billed accordingly.
“No one will be asked to provide proof of identification or documentation,” reads the release.
Participants will receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of Moderna and be scheduled for a second dose.
No appointment is necessary, but vaccinations will depend on supply for that day.
Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to people age 16-17 and will not be available at this vaccine event. For information on getting a Pfizer vaccine, or to learn more about this vaccination event, phone the health department at (541) 889-7279.
