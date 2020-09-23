WASHINGTON
FEMA continues close coordination with state, tribal and local governments for disaster response across the country, as the agency’s administrator, Pete Gaynor, visits states impacted by recent fire and hurricane damage.
President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Alabama and emergency declarations for Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi to provide federal assistance and coordinate disaster relief efforts across the Gulf Coast.
Major disaster declarations were also declared for California
and Oregon wildfire response. FEMA teams and disaster recovery resources are on the ground assisting with state recovery efforts. Residents in affected states should continue paying attention to their local emergency managers for safety instructions. Pictures on this page are from FEMA teams’ work around Oregon.
