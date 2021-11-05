WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — One of the largest sources of scholarships in the United States are scholarships provided by the Federal government to students receiving an education at the U.S. military service academies. Young people who are American citizens living in the Western Treasure Valley region may want to consider these educational opportunities. Congressional nominations as well as nominations by the Vice President of the U.S. are required for consideration to be admitted to three of the five military service academies: the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York; the United States Air Force Academy, north of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Congressional nominations are required for consideration to be admitted to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy, located in New London, Connecticut, does not require congressional nominations or nominations from the Vice President as part of its admissions process.
According to a statement from The White House, “The Vice President is authorized to nominate individuals to the United States Military, Naval, and Air Force Academies but can not nominate to the U S Merchant Marine Academy and does not nominate to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.”
“The Vice President is the only authorized nominating authority who can nominate U.S. citizens without geographical restrictions,” the statement from The White House continued. “He or she may have a maximum number of five nominees in attendance at each authorized academy at any one time. Normally, he or she has one or two vacancies each year.”
There are a number of requirements to be admitted to one of these military service academies; the process for admissions can be lengthy. Among those requirements are that a student be a citizen of the United States, have good moral character, be unmarried with no dependents, not be pregnant, and be at least 17 years of age but not older than 23 years of age (25 years of age for U.S. Merchant Marine Academy) by July 1 of the anticipated first year in the selected academy. A variety of academic achievements are expected to be considered for admission.
Physical agility and preparedness are necessary for being admitted to each of the military service academies.
“The mission of the U.S. service academies is to provide instruction and experience to all cadets so that they graduate with the knowledge and character essential to leadership and the motivation to become career officers in the U.S. military,” according to a statement from the Federal government. “It takes a well-rounded program of leadership, academic, and athletic preparation to be one of the few who can meet the service academies’ high admission standards and the fierce competition for appointment. Carefully consider the characteristics of dedication, desire to serve others, ability to accept discipline, sense of duty, and morality, and the enjoyment of challenge in deciding if you want to pursue an Academy education.”
Jeff Merkley is one of the two U.S. Senators who represent the people of Oregon, and nominates individuals for the military academies.
“Every year, Senator Merkley has the great privilege of nominating some of the finest young Oregonians for possible admission to the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Military Academy, and the United States Naval Academy,” according to a statement from the Senator’s office. “The service academies provide students with a distinguished and rigorous education that produces some of the best commissioned officers to serve in the United States Armed Forces. Cadets and midshipmen attend the service academies with a full scholarship. The scholarship includes tuition, room and board, medical and dental insurance, and a monthly stipend. Upon acceptance of an appointment to a service academy, a student commits to five years of active duty service after graduation.”
The Chronicles Of Malheur County is a news column that details life and activities in the Greater Ontario Area in Oregon and Idaho. Contact Richard M McDonough at newsaboutamerica@gmx.us. © 2021 Richard McDonough.
