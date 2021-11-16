WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday announced the kickoff of the seventh annual National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 15-21, a Presidential proclamation on apprenticeship and the launch of a new collaborative effort to expand, diversify and modernize Registered Apprenticeships in the U.S.
National Apprenticeship Week 2021 will include career and trade fairs, open houses, conferences, roundtables and panel discussions with an emphasis on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in apprenticeship opportunities. Plans include more than 832 events and the issuance of 172 proclamations in 50 states, territories and the District of Columbia.
This year’s celebration also includes recognition of the efforts by the Biden-Harris administration and the department to encourage and increase apprenticeship opportunities for women and communities underrepresented in apprenticeship. President Biden has designated this week as National Apprenticeship Week with a proclamation that reads as follows:
“During National Apprenticeship week, we also commit to ensuring that people from populations that have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent discrimination, poverty, and inequality have an opportunity to participate in the workforce,” said President Biden. In particular, given the historic underrepresentation of women in apprenticeship programs and the impact of the pandemic on women’s labor force participation there is even greater urgency to support women’s participation in Registered Apprenticeships.”
In keeping with its efforts to ensure the value of these earn-as-you-learn opportunities, the department has renewed its focus on the highest standards of Registered Apprenticeships and their success in providing pathways to well-paying careers and the ability to advance in them. During National Apprenticeship Week 2021, the department will highlight the many benefits of this approach to workforce development as follows:
On Monday, the agency highlighted meeting labor and industry needs through registered apprenticeship. The remainder of the week follows.
• Today: Pre-apprenticeship and youth apprenticeship;
• Wednesday: Federal apprenticeship and veterans in apprenticeship;
• Thursday: Women in apprenticeship; and
• Friday: Expanding registered apprenticeship to underserved populations.
In addition, Secretary Marty Walsh announced the establishment of an Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative to bring together industry, labor, education, equity and workforce leaders to serve as champions to expand, diversify and modernize Registered Apprenticeship. Ambassadors will partner with the department’s Office of Apprenticeship.
“Our Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative will build a national network of ambassadors to communicate the value of Registered Apprenticeships as a workforce strategy in high-demand industries such as cybersecurity, healthcare, advanced manufacturing and information technology,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “Ambassadors will support our commitment to expand Registered Apprenticeship, including youth apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs, and develop more opportunities in our workforce that are inclusive of individuals who have been underserved historically.”
Specifically, Apprenticeship Ambassadors will champion Registered Apprenticeships, and work with the Office of Apprenticeship to do the following:
• Promote and expand awareness of Registered Apprenticeship’s benefits;
• Identify and scale innovative practices and partnerships to modernize, strengthen and accelerate the adoption of Registered Apprenticeships;
• Increase access to, and support for, Registered Apprenticeships among underrepresented and underserved populations; and
• Communicate the virtues of Registered Apprenticeships as a workforce strategy for high-demand industries to employers.
Learn more about National Apprenticeship Week 2021 and how to participate online at https://bit.ly/3ceMc0k.
