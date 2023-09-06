This aerial photograph is of the spillway at Owyhee Reservoir. FERC is in town for a scoping meeting regarding putting another reservoir above the state park area near the dam to suck water off then pump it back down to generate more power for the grid, an idea that irrigators oppose due to water rights.
ONTARIO — Should the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission build another reservoir above the Owyhee Reservoir in order to access the water to generate power for the grid? The public had the opportunity to comment on the project during two meetings on Wednesday; the newspaper was not aware of the meetings until after the close of the first one.
The meetings were held at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites.
“I don’t know a single irrigator that is for it,” said Clancy Flynn, manager of the Owhyee Irrigation Project in a phone call Wednesday afternoon.
The problem is twofold, he said. The first, there is no water right to do so, and second, irrigators.
“It affects our users to have another entity doing stuff and effecting the reservoir and consuming water that should be going to irrigators.
Flynn said FERC is proposing to put another reservoir above the Owyhee State Park, which is near the dam. The proposal is to build a reservoir that is 3,500 acre-feet. The plan is to fill the reservoir by pumping water from the Owyhee Reservoir when power is cheap and then back down when power is more expensive, thereby generating power.
The project is one of many that is being sought for energy grid stabilization for the United States.
Flynn said the company proposing the project has 43 it is trying to get off the ground and two that are close to final licensing. The proposed Owyhee Energy Project is one of the company’s other 41 projects.
Flynn said there were about 30 people at the first meeting today and said he would be at the one this evening, too.
The scoping meetings are looking at what the possible issues could be, including those related to the environment and cultural resources.
When asked if agriculture was among those concerns, Flynn said that he and Owyhee Irrigation Board President Bruce Corn touched on that a bit at the meeting.
“FERC is less concerned with agriculture, unfortunately,” Flynn said.
