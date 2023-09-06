Feds in town Sept. 6 for Owhyee Project Energy scoping meeting

This aerial photograph is of the spillway at Owyhee Reservoir. FERC is in town for a scoping meeting regarding putting another reservoir above the state park area near the dam to suck water off then pump it back down to generate more power for the grid, an idea that irrigators oppose due to water rights.

 Submitted by Dorin Daniels

ONTARIO — Should the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission build another reservoir above the Owyhee Reservoir in order to access the water to generate power for the grid? The public had the opportunity to comment on the project during two meetings on Wednesday; the newspaper was not aware of the meetings until after the close of the first one.

The meetings were held at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites.



