Feds in town Sept. 6 for Owhyee Project Energy scoping meeting

This aerial photograph is of the spillway at Owyhee Reservoir. FERC is in town for a scoping meeting regarding putting another reservoir above the state park area near the dam to suck water off then pump it back down to generate more power for the grid, an idea that irrigators oppose due to water rights.

 Submitted by Dorin Daniels

ONTARIO — Should the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission build another reservoir above the Owyhee Reservoir in order to access the water to generate power for the grid? The public is urged to comment on the project today.

Officials with FERC are in town for scoping meetings today. The first was at 2 p.m. and the second will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in the Ontario Meeting Room.



