This screenshot is from the map detailing the $800 million awarded to communities throughout the United States from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) FY22 grant awards. Ontario will be receiving $280,000 for an action plan. It was one of six recipients of action plans in Oregon, which received seven overall, including an implementation plan for a project in Portland.

ONTARIO — The City of Ontario will receive $280,000 in federal grant funding to be used to develop a comprehensive safety action plan to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries. This was included in information released by U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg early this morning.

The funding comes from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant awards for Fiscal Year 22 which will help regional, local and Tribal communities put initiatives in action including redesigned roads and improved sidewalks and crosswalks.



