This screenshot is from the map detailing the $800 million awarded to communities throughout the United States from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) FY22 grant awards. Ontario will be receiving $280,000 for an action plan. It was one of six recipients of action plans in Oregon, which received seven overall, including an implementation plan for a project in Portland.
ONTARIO — The City of Ontario will receive $280,000 in federal grant funding to be used to develop a comprehensive safety action plan to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries. This was included in information released by U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg early this morning.
The funding comes from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant awards for Fiscal Year 22 which will help regional, local and Tribal communities put initiatives in action including redesigned roads and improved sidewalks and crosswalks.
According to information about Ontario’s grant, it is based on the total population of 11,645 with one FARS Fatality from 2016-2020. This equates to an average annual fatality rate of two per 100,000.
FARS is the Fatality Analysis Reporting System created by the National Highway Traffic Administration. It is is a census of yearly data on fatal injuries in motor vehicle traffic crashes. The database shows that Oregon had a 3% hike in traffic fatalities from 2019 (493) to 2020 (508). It shows that there was no change in Malheur County overall which had nine fatalities in each of those years, but does not provide more data about those crashes.
Since 2020, the city of Ontario has paid Merchant McIntyre & Associates to search for and work on state and federal grants.
The firm has been pursuing several grants from the federal infrastructure bill that passed in the fall of 2022. This includes a CRISI grant for Southeast Fifth Avenue pedestrian rail crossing, a BRIDGE grant for the East Idaho underpass, a RAISE grant for a second local crossing from Ontario to Fruitland, and an RSTP grant for work on Northeast Second Street that leads to Americold and Heinz properties.
City Manager Dan Cummings said the SS4A grant funding for Ontario was among those being pursued by the firm.
"It's a win for them," he said, noting the firm had also secured two other small grants in the past.
The city recently renewed its annual contract with the firm, which costs $6,500 per month.
Oregon gets $24.1M overall
Ontario’s grant is one of seven for communities in Oregon which will see $24.1 million overall in total funding. This includes six action plan awards at $4.12 million and one implementation award at $20 million, the latter for a project in Portland. Ontario is among the communities receiving action plan awards, with others including Hermiston ($280,000), Douglas County ($163,200), Jefferson County ($200,000), Lane County Department of Public Works ($800,000), and Oregon Metro ($2.4 million).
Idaho will receive $937,900 for four action plan projects, including Boise, Blaine County, Lewiston and Pocatello.
Overall, across the United States, 473 action plan grants and 37 implementation grants worth $800 million were awarded in the first round of funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program.
The discretionary program was established from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will appropriate $5 billion in funds over the next five years, according to information from the Department of Transportation. It supports Buttigieg’s national Roadway Safety Strategy and Department’s goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.
The notice of funding opportunity for the second round of SS4A grants in fiscal year 2023 is expected to open in April. Members of the public can sign up for email updates on Department of Transportation online at http://bit.ly/3WU3Knc.
