Federal funding to aid migrant student programs at Treasure Valley Community College

ONTARIO — Federal programs offered for migrant and seasonal agriculture working families at TVCC just got more funding as part of a congressional omnibus funding bill for fiscal year 2022. The $1.5 trillion package signed by U.S. President Joe Biden on March 15 allocates money to programs for those students.
The Labor, Health and Human Services and Education bill will provide $96 million overall to programs supporting frontline health-care workers and educators in Oregon. Key provisions for the state were announced in a news release from Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden on March 10.
Treasure Valley Community College is one of four colleges that will receive funds through the Migrant Students program in the bill. The others are Oregon State University, Chemeketa Community College and Portland Community College.
The Democratic lawmakers say the funding will help those who “have suffered through the strain of a global pandemic for nearly two years.”
Through the Migrant Students program, “higher education and nonprofit organizations can receive funding to give migrant and seasonal farmworkers, and their children, the opportunity to attend higher education or earn their GED,” reads the senators’ news release.
At TVCC, students from migrant or seasonal farm working families can enroll in two federal programs: the High School Equivalency (HEP) program and College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP).
The HEP and CAMP programs have existed since 1967 and 1972, respectively, according to information from Hector Aguirre, director of the Federal HEP and CAMP programs at TVCC.
He said the HEP program serves more than 6,000 students in the U.S. annually, and assists students who dropped out of high school in obtaining their High School Equivalency credential.
CAMP is a program that assists migrant students in their first year of college with academic, personal and financial support. Aguirre said that program serves 2,400 students in the U.S. annually. Furthermore, he noted that nearly 75% of those students graduate with either an associates or bachelors degree.
For the 2020-21 school year, there were 45 students enrolled in HEP at TVCC, according to Aguirre, and 20 graduates are now attending career-technical education courses.
The college’s HEP program was funded for $2.4 million in May of 2021 in order to continue serving students through 2026 starting in the current school year. That grant provides $475,000 over five years, beginning in the 21-22 academic year, and was a renewal grant for TVCC.
That funding enables TVCC to serve 45 students per year, according to Aguirre. Services offered include bilingual instruction; career and vocational counseling; college preparation workshops; childcare, internet connectivity and transportation stipends; technology and computer training; tutoring services; assistance to pursue vocational, academic, military or job training program; and six free credits at TVCC upon completion of the GED.
Students who were in CAMP at TVCC in 2020-21 were in the final year of the 2016-21 grant cycle, according to Aguirre.
“TVCC requested a no-cost extension which permitted us to continue providing services to our current 2021-22 cohort. So far this year, we have served 40 students of which 35 will successfully complete their first year by June 30,” he said.
That extension provided the college with the opportunity to apply for a new funding cycle of five years for a total of $2.4 million, Aguirre said. Those funds would allow TVCC to continue serving CAMP students through 2027.
The HEP and CAMP federal programs are funded through grants from the U.S. Department of Education and Office of Migrant Education. Administered by universities, colleges and nonprofit organizations around the globe, the programs “have achieved stunning success rates since their inception,” Aguirre said.
