Federal agencies increase fire restrictions on public lands in Malheur County

Water shoots out the front of Owyhee Dam into the river below in this photo taken in March 2017 during a flyover of the Owyhee Basin. The dam is managed by the Bureau of Reclamation, which is collaborating with Bureau of Land Management officials to implement fire restrictions around that area beginning Friday. Fire restrictions on other federal lands in Malheur County are increasing, as well.
VALE — As the weather continues to warm and fire danger increases, the Bureau of Land Management, in collaboration with the Bureau of Reclamation, is implementing additional fire restrictions in Malheur County starting Friday.
The restrictions are intended to reduce the chances of wildfire starts on public lands in Malheur County, including the Owyhee Dam area, which is managed by the Bureau of Reclamation. To avoid confusion, they are consistent with restrictions enacted by other local partner agencies such as Oregon State Parks, Rural Fire Districts, and other private lands in the County under the jurisdiction of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.
“Grasses and other vegetation are drying out across Malheur County,” said Vale BLM Fire Management Officer Tracy Skerjanec.” These restrictions are necessary to keep the public and firefighters safe from accidental fires.” Beginning Friday, visitors must use liquefied or bottle-gas stoves or heaters with an on/off switch. Wood or charcoal fires are prohibited.
Smoking is prohibited outside a vehicle, camp trailer, or building, except within areas free of vegetation for at least 6 feet in diameter, or on a boat.
Motorized vehicles are one of the leading causes of wildfires in eastern Oregon and must stay on established, maintained roadways while restrictions are in place.
All motorcycles, All-Terrain Vehicles and side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicles must also be equipped with an approved and functional spark arrestor.
Prohibitions against the use of fireworks, tracer and incendiary ammunition, and exploding or metal targets on public lands have been in place across the Oregon/Washington BLM region since May 27.
Visitors are encouraged to carry a fire extinguisher and/or a shovel and extra water.
Do not shoot when it is hot and windy and ensure you have a backstop free of vegetation.
All wildfire starts on public or private land should be reported immediately by calling 911.
