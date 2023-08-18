PAYETTE — “She would lecture you like a mother, take care of you like a nurse, she was probably one of the best friends you’d ever have, and she was a lot better than I’ll ever be,” said Juan Ramos during a tearful interview on Wednesday.

He spoke highly of his daughter, Jaydyn Ramos, 17, who died when her vehicle was struck by a train between Ontario and Payette on Aug. 8.



