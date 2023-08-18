PAYETTE — “She would lecture you like a mother, take care of you like a nurse, she was probably one of the best friends you’d ever have, and she was a lot better than I’ll ever be,” said Juan Ramos during a tearful interview on Wednesday.
He spoke highly of his daughter, Jaydyn Ramos, 17, who died when her vehicle was struck by a train between Ontario and Payette on Aug. 8.
A celebration of life for the girl, who attended Payette High School, will begin at noon Saturday in the high school auditorium.
In the days following Jaydyn’s death, images of his daughter’s life have been playing over and over in his mind.
“So many memories,” he said, commenting that he could be there all day talking about her.
Juan reflected on times together that Jaydyn loved saying it included spending time with family in the mountains, camping, fishing, making s’mores, vacations, going on drives and decorating, especially for Christmas. He recalled when he was teaching her how to drive his truck, she scared him and then started to laugh, saying it was “the cutest laugh ever.”
He said Jaydyn always looked up to her brother, Gabe, wanting to play sports like him. Gabe is going to the College of Idaho now, and Juan commented that “he is staying so strong right now,” and getting ready to play football. Gabe told his dad that he’s able to forge ahead because that’s what his sister would have wanted.
“That is what she would want for her whole family, to not let this lead us down the wrong path,” Juan said.
Jaydyn grew up attending Payette schools and participated in a lot of activities. Among these were basketball, cross-country, softball, volleyball, and cheer team. Juan said her favorite sport was cross-country and recalled a race in recent years when he met her at the finish line and she ran up to him and gave him a huge embrace.
When she was little, he said he would style her hair for school, doing all sorts of braids.
Juan said Jaydyn was his “spitting image, my mini-me,” and that she was a daddy’s girl.
“To lose a daughter and friend at the same time sucks,” he said.
But things weren’t always that easy between them, Juan said, noting that he was in prison for four years, about the time she was age 9 to 7th grade. He didn’t see his children during that time, saying he didn’t want them to see him like that.
“I didn’t want them to know that I chose something else, I chose trying to make a living for them over them,” he said.
As such, when he got out of prison it was difficult trying to rekindle the relationship with her. But Juan persisted and finally got through. It was on her birthday — there’s are three days apart — when he told her he loved her.
“She gave me the biggest hug, I felt her head sink into my chest. It felt like I was forgiven. It took three years, but it was worth it,” he said.
He said Jaydyn wanted to go to college one day, and aspired to be so many things, including a veterinarian because she loved animals. She loved working at Dutch Bros, riding horses, building jigsaw puzzles and drawing. The latter was something she picked up from Juan. He said she so good at it she could draw on canvas with pencil.
And no matter how much she had went through with her dad being gone while she was growing up, she “still kept pushing and fighting to become an amazing little girl.” Juan said she would protect people who were bullied, discourage people from talking down about others and be there for a friend in a minute.
“She was going through her own struggles, but still wanting to help others,” he said.
This past school year, he said Jaydyn “was in pain.” Juan said she stayed home the last semester of the 2022-23 school year because people were bullying her.
“She was always in her room, it bothered me,” he said. “I grew up in the same way, so every time we talked, she would listen. It’s hard, because this year, she was going to go back. She won’t quit, she’s a survivor, a fighter.”
Juan was working before Jaydyn’s death, but can’t find himself to go back at this time.
“Losing a kid is the hardest thing, I can’t get over it just like that.”
He said waking up is hard, too, because every time he does, the loss is more real and he questions why.
“I understand the good ones go early, I believe that, but why did it have to be her?”
Juan said his “selfish” comment comes from the fact that he was always trying to make up for lost time with his children.
He leans on his faith to get him by. He said he is a Christian and Aztec, and deeply spiritual. As such, one way he tried to connect was by sending her scriptures. He didn’t know until recently that Jaydyn had started reading the Bible.
“She had daily bread,” he said, then added that he knows where she is and he is OK with it. “She is in a better place doing great things. I’m going to meet her one day.”
