Fatal hiking incident in Tillamook County

Oregon State Police issued a news release on Sept. 28 regarding a fatal hiking incident that occurred on Sunday at approximately 1:48 p.m. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a person who “fell from a cliff, into the ocean, at Devil’s Cauldron Trail in Oswald West State Park.”

The news release goes on to state that a preliminary investigation into the incident showed that “two people walked down the Devil’s Cauldron trail to take a photograph at a cliff side viewpoint.” Steven Gastelum, 43, of Seaside, had climbed a tree located at the cliff’s edge in order to pose for a photograph. The tree’s limb broke causing Gastelum to fall “approximately 100 feet into the ocean.”

A US Coast Guard helicopter and Nehalem Bay Fire Department jet skis were dispatched and assisted in locating Gastelum and bring him to shore.

The release goes on to state that Gastelum “was transported to Tillamook Regional Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased.”

