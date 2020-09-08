Fast-moving fire threatens homes, and high winds thwart air suppression efforts

MALHEUR COUNTY
Malheur County Sheriff’s Office used its emergency alert system on Monday evening to let residents know about a fast-moving fire that may force evacuations of homes in the area of Highway 201 near milepost 7, near the Weiser exit of Interstate 84.
Fortunately, no evacuations had to be made, according to an update from Sheriff Brian Wolfe this morning. Initially, however, some homes were threatened, according to information from both the Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Land Management.
The Wickiup Fire has chewed through 975 acres grass and brush on private and Vale BLM-protected lands, and is estimated to be 45% contained. This information was provided this morning from Larisa Bogardus, public information officer for the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District, during a phone call.
Vale BLM fire crews were assisted by the Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association, and fought the blaze totally from the ground, as the high winds in the afternoon and evening hampered any air attacks.
Firefighters were able to get the blaze surrounded a couple times, Wolfe said, but it kept jumping that perimeter due to high winds.
According to the BLM, sustained winds in the Ontario area were 40 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph for a large portion of the day on Monday.
“I was biting my nails all day,” said Bogardus of the high winds. “But there was really some exceptional work and support from all of the entities involved, including Weiser Rural Fire Department and Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association.”
She said crews have a line around the fire this morning and “have stopped the forward progress of the fire.” There are five engines, a helicopter, four dozers, two water tenders and 45 firefighters assigned to the fire.
The plan today is to mop up the fire, and leave an engine on it tonight, then shift to daily monitoring. While more wind is expected today, it isn’t expected to be as high as it was on Monday.
As there was no lightning in the area, the fire has been determined to be human caused; however, the the exact cause is under investigation, Bogardus offered the following reminder. That is the same case with the Indian Creek Fire, which recently chewed through about 50,000 acres north/northwest of Juntura.
“We always encourage people to be safe,” she said.
There are currently fire restrictions on all land managed by the Vale BLM.
Emergency alert
The emergency alert was sent to people throughout Malheur County at 6:49 p.m. Sunday, and was sent to those cellphone numbers which had been signed up for the app alert as well as those in the immediate area of the fire.
“We attempted to send it out to those who lived in the area,” Wolfe said, explaining the alert system allows them to enter a geographic area, which “sometimes works well.”
To ensure everyone was notified, so they could have a plan and make preparations to evacuate, Oregon State Police assisted sheriff’s deputies in going door-to-door in the area to let people know “it was coming and to keep an eye out.”
As of this morning, the evacuation level remains at one, just in case, however it sounds like homes are out of harm’s way for now.
“There’s nothing at risk as far as homes at this point,” Wolfe said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.