Farmers Supply Cooperative awards Four Rivers Cultural Center $5,000 Hometown Pride Grant  

ONTARIO — The Four Rivers Cultural Center, that provides free or low-cost access to cultural education, is the latest recipient of a $5,000 grant from Farmers Supply Cooperative and Cenex®, the energy brand of CHS. This funding, combined with the Four Rivers Cultural Center’s existing efforts, will maintain low-cost access to the museum and power future events and exhibits.
“We are moved by the constant efforts of the Four Rivers Cultural Center to shift cultural conversations forward while prioritizing education, and we are happy to support an organization that highlights local culture,” said Merri Gammage, credit manager at Farmers Supply Cooperative.
This is the second grant given by Farmers Supply Cooperative in as many years. The first was awarded in March 2021 to the globally known Old Time Fiddle Festival in Weiser.
The grant initiatives support cooperatives like Farmers Supply Cooperative in powering what makes their communities special. Now in its fourth year, local organizations across the Cenex footprint will have received $400,000 in grants to help the thriving communities that so many call home.
“The Cenex brand is committed to celebrating what makes local communities across America special,” said Mimi Berlin, communications manager at CHS, Inc. “We are proud of Cenex dealers, like Farmers Supply Cooperative, who are actively involved in supporting and highlighting local organizations, events and change-makers in their community.”
About Cenex
Cenex, the energy brand of CHS, provides high-quality refined fuels through nearly 1,400 locally-owned convenience store locations across 19 states. Consumers depend on Cenex fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products to power homes, businesses and communities. CHS, Inc.(www.chsinc.com), which owns the Cenex brand, is a leading global agribusiness owned by American farmers across the United States with domestic and international operations including energy, agronomy, grain trading and food processing.
