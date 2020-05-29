Farmers market will take year off

PAYETTE — Those shoppers who source their produce from local farmers markets will have to venture beyond Payette this summer. The Payette Community Alliance Network announced in a press release on Wednesday, May 27 that their Payette Farmers Market will not be held during the 2020 season.
This would have been the second time that the Market would have tried to run without a paid market manager. Instead, a seven-person volunteer committee handles the tasks usually handled by one year-round, full-time employee. By the time the decision was made to cancel, only two of the seven volunteer positions had been filled.
“We just were not able to round up enough volunteers to get this year’s market off the ground,” said Claudia Licht, a volunteer assistant manager in 2019. “Our hope is that by starting now to plan for the 2021 season, we can make next year’s market even better than before.”
With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 causing meetings that would usually be held in person to migrate online, it also meant the configuration of the Market would had to have changed. The network had been debating between walk-in and drive-in layouts, and how to fill an increased need for volunteers.
“I’m not sure people realize how much there is to do before the market even opens. Before I started volunteering, I had no idea,” Licht went on to say. “Not counting the organizing committee, during the market we need a minimum of six volunteers doing four-hour shifts each week. Everyone we have talked to wants the market, but their hands are already full with the extra demands placed on them by the current pandemic.”
According to the release, volunteers for the Network will instead begin preparations for an “exceptional” market for the 2021 season. The Network said it is encouraged by increasing patronage in years prior, up from 500 in its 2016 launch season to 1700 last year.
The release cites the Market’s contribution to social needs in the community, such as assisting families buying fresh produce through the SNAP program and giving local craftspeople a place to display wares for sale too.
