NYSSA — The Fletcher Gulch area in Nyssa will be the site of a “farmer to farmer field tour” according to a news release from the United States Department of Agriculture Service Center in Ontario.

The purpose of the field tour will “showcase no-till crops, strip-till sugar beets and corn, cover crops and grazing residue” according to the release.

The tour will take place at Barlow Farms – 2525 Mitchell Butte Road in Nyssa on June 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. Following the tour, lunch will be provided, which will be located at the Two Rivers Community Center – 106 Owyhee Street in Adrian. An RSVP is requested for lunch.

