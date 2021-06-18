Farmer’s markets are connecting with communities

This is just some of the organic produce that can be found at the Fruitland Farmers Market on Wednesday nights this summer.

 Photo courtesy of Sarah Weatherspoon

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Farmers markets are making appearances in the valley, offering fresh produce and other local goods to area locals.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events and farmer’s markets were postponed or canceled altogether.

The newspaper found out about some of the farmers markets the Western Treasure Valley can expect to see through the summer.

Fruitland

Sarah Weatherspoon from Little Buddy Farm vegetable team explained more about what is being planned for this year in Fruitland in an email received in late May.

She said that a farmers market is planned for every Wednesday “until at least September.”

Weatherspoon also said that Little Buddy Farm is spearheading the effort and she is the one who was asked by Jordan Gross to take care of the social media pages for the farmers market. Gross is the owner of Little Buddy Farm and also happens to be a former NFL player and Fruitland High School alumnus. On the company’s website, he wrote “I mean, with a hometown with a name like Fruitland, how could we not go into agriculture? But honestly, our farming roots grow deeper than that.”

The site then explains how Gross’ great-grandfather was a dealer for the International Harvester Company, and his wife’s family have been farming for about three generations.

Weatherspoon said that opening night of the market had four vendors providing the services of five companies.

She said that the farmers market partnered with Jolts & Juice because “our sister company, Boon Farm to Fork, has been doing Friday night dinners on the patio at Jolts with the food truck.”

The market happens every Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jolts & Juice in Fruitland.

Vale

Vale Farmers & Crafters Saturday Market’s grand opening will be June 19 starting at 10 a.m. at the Hot Springs Trading Post in Vale.

According to a post on the Vale Farmers and Crafters Association Facebook page, some of the items being offered include: jams and jellies, canned vegetables and fruit, CBD products, honey, woodwork, donuts, flowers, candy and more.

For more information, contact Kate Humphrey at (541) 881-6089.

Tags

Load comments