Family seeks help after barn fire

ONTARIO — On Sept. 13, Sherry and Patrick Gardner suffered a major loss as their horse barn, which housed Heartland Jumpers, burned down. Five horses died in the blaze, including a pony and her unborn offspring.
In a phone interview with the Argus on Tuesday, Sherry Gardner said she and Patrick were at home asleep when the fire began. Their home is situated on the property near the barn.
“It was awful,” she recalled.
The barn housed the Heartland Jumpers horse riding club for local children. It featured an indoor arena, which made horse riding possible even in the middle of winter.
As such, Sherry said it attracted large groups of local children frequently.
Also lost in the fire was much of the Gardners’ riding equipment, including tack and a trailer.
“This is really sad, and we lost our best friends in this fire. Everybody’s really sad,” Sherry said, through tears. “Our pony was pregnant and we had our first … breed mare in there with her baby. We had our stallion who just came back from [a] horse show, he was only five years old. We put on exhibitions at the horse expo,” as well as bridling and jumping demonstrations, she added.
The Gardners have 13 children. For them, losing the barn is not as hard as losing their horses.
“If we could have just saved the horses, then it would be OK. But we couldn’t … They were just so special. You just can’t replace them.”
Even through the loss of the horses, Sherry said her children have already begun cleaning up the scene of the fire.
“They’ve been gathering all of the metal up and we’ve been hauling it all out.”
The most likely cause of the fire came as a surprise to Sherry — a fault in the barn’s electrical panel.
“That’s the best idea that the fire chief [Terry Leighton] could come up with is how the electrical panel had started it, which is just so bizarre … There had been no fuses popped, nothing weird had been going on. It makes no sense, but that the best idea that they had.”
The timing of the fire is alarming to Sherry, as there have been four major fires in the Ontario area in the month of September. An apartment building and a retail store are also among the buildings claimed in recent incidents.
“My kids had worked hard all year to go to national [competitions] in Las Vegas to represent the area.”
While the Gardners had insurance on the barn, it will only pay out a fraction of the amount actually needed to rebuild it.
“$175,000,” according to Sherry. “The contractors [who have] been giving us bids have said it’s $100 per square foot right now, and the barn was 16,000 square feet. So, well over a million dollars.”
A GoFundMe campaign has been organized by family friend Heather Gable, owner of Gable Stables. Sherry said she and Gable have long collaborated for frequent horse rides for local children.
“We’ve been riding with her, their kids and putting on demos with them for traveling to horse shows … maybe five [years], maybe more years than that.”
To help keep their costs down when it becomes possible to rebuild, Sherry said she and her family intend to build it themselves as much as possible.
“If we can just come up with enough money for the materials,” that is. “We have friends and people that will come over and help us work on it, and we have had people that have donated to the GoFundMe.”
No major volunteer groups are committed to the rebuild, as of press time. However, Sherry expressed appreciation to those who have contributed to the campaign to date.
“Huge thank you’s to everyone who has been supportive and kind and generous to us, to our family, and who has shown so much compassion and humanity. It’s already going to make a difference, but we’ve lost everything so it’s going to be hard to come back from it. I don’t think anybody ever expects to go through something like this.”
In the meantime, Gable has offered the Gardners and their clients a place to ride while the barn awaits rebuilding. Family friend Lynette Miyasako has also helped to get the word out about the campaign, reaching out to the Argus in the process.
