A Family Eye Center employee slides from the top floor on an indoor slide provided for staff members’ use. The new building comes features several new amenities to help with operations and improve staff morale.
Crowds can be seen visiting Family Eye Center’s new facility in Ontario during its grand opening celebration on Friday. Family Eye Center moved into its new building in late 2022.
The exterior of Family Eye Center is pictured as rain pours down Friday afternoon. The rains, however, did not dampen the mood of the celebration.
ONTARIO — Can you truly say you enjoy coming to work every day? For employees of Family Eye Center in Ontario, features built into its new facilities add to the many reasons they can say “yes” to that question.
Staff celebrated the facility’s grand opening on Friday, with food, fun music and fashionable new eyeglass frames to check out. The move to the new building took place in late 2022.
A sizable crowd came to see the new facility during the celebration, despite the rainy weather. In an interview with the Argus Friday afternoon, Co-Owner Ben Judson said the celebration is aimed at letting people know where they are now.
“We’re just wanting to let the community know the building is up and going, and we’re excited to welcome people in,” he said.
Family Eye Center employs five full-time optometrists, with two specialty surgeons who travel to Ontario once weekly to perform eye surgeries.
“We have a retina specialist and we have a cataract specialist coming to the office, and lots of care being delivered here.”
The owners have delivered on ways to deliver care for their employees with the new building; Inside the two story facility are a dozen exam rooms, a larger break room and patio, and a quick, fun way to get downstairs from the upstairs break room: An indoor slide.
“Our other locations were just getting too full. We were outgrowing our other locations and needed more room.”
Judson explained that the aim of the new facility is to provide care for almost anything that can happen to people’s eyes.
“We offer all types of eye care, starting with helping people with glasses and contacts as well as medical care; helping people take care of glaucoma and macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetes, eye injuries, eye injuries, foreign bodies.”
Helping people maintain eye health from start to finish, he said, is embodied in the company’s slogan: “For the life of your eyes.”
