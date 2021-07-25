ONTARIO — It’s fair time in Malheur County, and one of the highlights this year, is that it going to happen, said Fair Manager Lynelle Christiani. The annual event was canceled in 2020, because of the pandemic.
The event opens to the public at 2 p.m. Tuesday for Family Day, sponsored by the Argus Observer.
Wednesday is play day, Thursday is “Celebrate the Community,” Friday is “Celebrate our Heritage,” and Saturday is “Health Day/Pink Night.”
During each day there will be judging of the exhibits, including both static and animal exhibits in the Red Barn and the various show arenas.
First afternoon activities include Kids Safety Education, a hands-on soil experience and barrel racing.
The fair will open up at 8 a.m. through the rest of the week, however, it opens at 7 a.m. on Wednesday with the Tri-County Chamber breakfast in the loafing shed.
Entertainment highlights will include Muzzie Braun, of the well-known Braun family from central Idaho, and his sons will also be performing with their respective groups, including Reckless Kelly and Micky and the Motorcars, ahead of their father. They will perform the Fairtime Concert Series on Friday evening.
The rodeo will take place Friday and Saturday, with slack scheduled for Thursday.
A new event will be the preliminary Tater Tot Festival Cooking Contest preliminary judging on Saturday afternoon in the Commercial Building.
The fair closes Saturday with the rodeo dance, west of the Red Barn.
