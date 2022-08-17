Purchase Access

ONTARIO — In an effort to overcome low physical activity and low literacy rates that are prevalent in Malheur County, the OSU Extension team is inviting local families to join them at the Ontario Municipal Airport on Thursday evening. That’s where staff will be conducting a hands-on aviation STEM adventure, according to information on an invitation.

Families are welcome to stop by from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.



