Students from May Roberts Elementary School and Four Rivers Community School look through virtual reality goggles during Malheur Youth Aviation STEM Field Day at the Ontario Municipal Airport in 2018. Families are urged to go to the airport this Thursday evening for a similar event planned from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The Payette author of “Cash’s Flight Plans & Adventures”, Toiresa Frazier, mother of Cash Troyer, who was unable to attend July's event, is one of the guests on tap for the Sept. 7 Treasure Valley Connection.
Argus Observer, file
ONTARIO — In an effort to overcome low physical activity and low literacy rates that are prevalent in Malheur County, the OSU Extension team is inviting local families to join them at the Ontario Municipal Airport on Thursday evening. That’s where staff will be conducting a hands-on aviation STEM adventure, according to information on an invitation.
Families are welcome to stop by from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
“We have looked at data about local needs,” stated a staffer from the Extension office.
From that, five different “Literacy Walks” were born.
Thursday’s literacy walk will incorporate science, technology, engineering and math and a book by a local author, “Cash’s Flight Plan and Adventures.” The book was released in 2021 by Toiresa Frazier, who works at the Extension office.
Writing it was a personal passion project revolving around her son, Cash Troyer. Locally known as “the Airport Kid,” he died in 2018 at the age of 9.
From the age of 5, Cash was a fixture at the Ontario airport, where his grandfather, Tom Frazier, formerly ran the fixed base operation. And if there was one thing that everyone who knew him would say, it was that Cash had a profound love for aviation and all things at the airport. He soaked up — and shared with others — every detail he could about pilots, planes, the Bureau of Land Management’s SEAT base and more.
The book was a way for his mother to see that Cash’s passion lived on by sharing it with others.
As such, the book is filled with interesting facts related to aviation. In fact, Cash once got to help lead student tours during aviation field days.
Staff at the Malheur County Extension office have been spreading the word through local libraries and youth clubs and are hoping for a variety of families to join them on the tarmac.
