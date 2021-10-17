PAYETTE — A man who shot and killed a New Plymouth Police Officer when he was in his teens will be released on parole.
James Moore was 14 years old when he killed Officer Wade Feldner in 1994 and is now in his 40s.
Commissioner Mike Matthews, who conducted the interview with Moore during the hearing which lasted about an hour, came out after a brief executive session and announced the commission’s decision.
“I can’t tell you how difficult it is to make these decisions,” he said, then noted that Moore would be granted his parole and that he would receive conditions before he was released.
The commission denied his most request for parole in October of 2018.
Moore had to talk to the commission about his post-prison plan during the hearing and stated that he, along with a team of people who support him, had worked to plan to have him go to a half-way house in Boise with an alternative plan for the Twin Falls area. Matthews told Moore after the commission’s decision that Moore would not be able to stay in parole District 3 or 4 (which respectively include Payette and Ada counties as well as other counties). Instead, Moore will have to go with his alternative plan in the southern Idaho area, which is District 5.
During the hearing, Moore stated that he shot Feldner “for no reason. No good reason.”
He stated that his actions were because he was “a coward” who didn’t want to face the consequences of his behavior, including being a runaway with a stolen car and a gun.
“I wish that I had done anything different that what I did,” Moore said. “Instead, I attacked him, I abandoned him, and he died because of what I did.”
Matthews noted that Moore had a host of prior issues as a juvenile, including a “physical and emotionally abusive” family life, and asked him how he made the decision to shoot Feldner.
“I was living in kind of a lifestyle at the time where my friends and I thought that stuff we were seeing on TV was a model for the kind of behavior that would make us feel tough, smart, cool. And the stuff we were watching and listening to, we tried to emulate,” Moore said. This included “gangster rap, violent movies, doing drugs and a lot of contention of that culture was just incredibly violent, and for some reason, we were attracted to that.”
Near the end of the hearing, Moore apologized to the family for taking Feldner’s life, including Chance Feldner, who attended the online hearing, which was held on Cisco Webex.
“It broke my heart to hear your anguish the last time I heard you speak, and I’ll never forget that,” Moore said. “I am deeply and profoundly sorry for how I hurt you. Each and every one of you.”
He said he was “a coward who had a gun I never should have had,” and that he was running from his responsibilities, making choices that were “hurting everyone I met along the way.”
Saying there was no defending what he did and no way to change the facts, Moore said he wished he could.
“All I know is the I can change myself, and so I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how I can do that and what it would mean,” he said, adding that it could be “by living in a way that gives back.”
Adding that he could never repay the debt he owes, Moore said he still wants to give as much as he knows how and to do so with the help of others, those he wants to be most like.
“I’ve been giving direction and chased a purpose of trying to make the mercy that was given to me to give,” he said.
Saying his days of disappointing people were over, Moore said he has now devoted his life to helping others.
“it is my greatest desire to be able to find a way to honor the people in my life who have seen my worst and honor the people in my life who have seen what can come out of being the terrible person everyone thinks I am,” he said. “And you’re right. I was. I was a coward and … there’s no getting away from that. I have tried to face reality and consequences of my behavior and will do anything I can to help others know how to avoid that. How to avoid making decisions like the ones I made — the ones I regret. And so, I am so enormously sorry to everyone that I hurt and enormously grateful for compassion and mercy I have received that I haven’t been deserving of. And I’m grateful for this opportunity to be considered and have my accomplishments be considered for being a citizen again for the community.”
Moore’s lawyer Craig Durham spoke about the accomplishments that Moore had made over the past 27 years. This most recently included being someone who helps watch people who are put on suicide watch lists at the prison.
Moore “is living proof of what the science and law tell us about juvenile defenders and their capacity for change,” said his lawyer Craig Durham during the hearing by the Commission on Pardons and Parole this morning. “He committed the crime when he was 14, and is now in early 40s, and is a fully rehabilitated individual.”
Wade Feldner’s family was among those who attended the hearing. During the hearing, his oldest son, Mike, took the opportunity to speak to Moore. He said he was about 10 when his father died, and he asked Moore to imagine what it was like having a loved one tell you they loved you and would see you later and that never happening.
“I always had a hard time wrapping my head around why a 14 year old would make such a decision to throw his life away,” Mike Feldner said. “Because even at 10, I knew better than that.”
“You took a lot away from us, took part of my childhood, I lost a lot of things that should have happened that didn’t happen. And as a family, we feel that there’s a debt to be owed,” he said. “And if there was that debt that they could ever repay, what would it be? To remain or to be let free?”
He said the wishes of the Feldner family as a whole would be for Moore to remain incarcerated.
The newspaper is in touch with the Feldner family, who is considering commenting for a follow-up article regarding local reaction to the parole board’s decision next week.
“Officer Wade Feldner was a New Plymouth patrol and D.A.R.E. officer who proudly served our community. His life ended far too early because of the actions of James Moore in January 1994,” wrote Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech in an email on Friday afternoon. “I can’t imagine how the recent decision by the Parole Board to release Moore is affecting Officer Feldner’s family and friends. I stand behind the Feldner family and will be here to provide whatever support possible as they continue to grieve Wade’s murder — a tragedy that will never be forgotten by me, our agency, or our community. “
A look back
According to the Jan. 26 article in the Independent Enterprise, Officer Ronald ‘Wade’ Feldner, 29, died after he was shot twice — once in the face and once in the abdomen — while checking on a stolen vehicle. Feldner was not wearing a bullet-proof vest, and the coroner at the time said Feldner died “almost instantly” from the small caliber handgun used in the assault.
According to witnesses, Feldner was checking on the stolen car out of Boise, which he had spotted in the parking lot a New Plymouth High School. When Feldner approached the drivers side to speak with those inside, the driver handed him a slip of paper. Feldner walked behind the car then back to the window when a witness heard three shots, then Feldner cry out.
Moore was seen with three other youth leaving the scene before authorities caught up to him a short time later in Ontario. Moore was charged with first-degree murder and grand theft, and the other juveniles faced car theft charges. The prosecuting attorney at the time attempted to file murder charges on the other juveniles, but the court overturned his request as there was insufficient evidence the other youth were accomplices.
According to his obituary, Feldner attended Ontario High School, graduating in 1982. He worked on his uncle’s dairy throughout high school and after graduation. In March of 1990, he joined the Payette County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve officer, and started serving in the New Plymouth Police Department. As a D.A.R.E. officer, he spent his days teaching elementary children about the consequences of drugs and he spent his nights patrolling the community.
He married Sharry Nelson in 1984 and they had four sons, Mike, Chance, Clint and Casey.
Feldner’s funeral was well attended and his service included a 21-gun salute. More than 3,000 people came to pay respects for the fallen officer including nearly 700 police officers from throughout the West.
