ONTARIO — A farm on the Ontario Slope is one of many in Malheur County that is welcoming young animals to its flocks this time of year. The offspring of a flock of sheep, 13 ewes and one ram, have found their way into the hearts of those raising them.
Owners are Billie and Don Forsyth and Alicia Ernest who are in the middle of lambing season right now. They have a flock of Finn sheep, which are a smaller breed native to Finland.
The Finn sheep are full of surprises this year, with one which was thought not to be bred giving a surprise birth on Thursday morning. Another having had a litter of six the week prior. While twins and triplets are the most common for Finn sheep, they are also known to have four or five lambs in a litter with occasional litters up to eight lambs.
As of Friday afternoon, 11 ewes have delivered 26 new arrivals this year. There are 17 ram lambs and nine ewe lambs.
“The boys are definitely winning the race on the number of lambs,” Ernest said, noting they were almost there for the year.
Arrivals are still expected from two ewes, and there is one more which isn’t bred.
The smallest lamb so far this year weighed in at 1 pound, 6 ounces, and was a lamb who was part of a litter of four. The other smallest one was “2 pounds on the dot,” according to Ernest, and that is the ewe that was born in the litter of six.
“It’s a fun time of year,” Ernest said.
The Forsyths have raised sheep for quite a few years, having raised Suffolk in the past, which are larger breeds that are sought for their meat.
Last year, Ernest and the Forsyths decided to work on a joint venture with the Finn sheep. The reason they chose the breed is due to their sweet nature and ease of handling, according to Ernest.
“Billie and I do this largely on our own with a little bit of help here and there so we needed something that we could hook and handle that wouldn’t hurt us,” she said.
She said the lambs are known for being born very small, weighing 3 to 4 pounds on average, but being fast and hearty growers, catching up to larger breeds by 75 days of age.
The Finn sheep were brought to the states in the early 1970s, according to information provided by Ernest.
“They have naturally short tails and don’t require tails to be docked. They are known for their maternal instincts, lambing in litters, having excellent dairy production/quality (that allows them to keep up with 3+ lambs at a time), meat (they have very tender and mild flavored meat and one of the higher meat to bone ratio) and of course their beautiful wool. Their wool is incredibly fine with a moderate crimp and high luster. It is sought out by spinners and knitters for its quality,” she said.
“We’ve absolutely fallen in love with these guys and are completely hooked on the breed,” Ernest said.
This is their very first lambing season with them.
“They’re teeny tiny,” Ernest said when describing the sextuplets.
The smaller ones in that bunch are getting supplemental bottle feeding, but just take a little nibble, she said. The larger ones don’t like to bottle feed.
There are many other animals joining the sheep on the farm. This includes a handful of chickens, ducks and turkeys, with the Tom turkey taking on the position of supervisor in the barn, frequently checking on the sheep as they lamb.
“It’s our own little piece of heaven here in Ontario,” Ernest said of the 5-acre farm.
