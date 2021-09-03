Fallen basketball player an inspiration to teammates

ONTARIO — A candlelight vigil is planned tonight for a Treasure Valley Community College basketball player who was shot to death while home for the summer in Las Vegas. Kieron Hatchett, 23, was expected to return to campus this fall to join the Chukars, who he’s been with since 2017-18, when he joined as a redshirt.
Several of Hatchett’s teammates are expecting to attend the vigil. Thanks to TVCC Athletics Director and Men’s Head Basketball Coach Andy Ward’s encouragement, the newspaper was able to catch up with some of the players this week, who all spoke very highly of their comrade.
Ward also offered nothing but praise for the former Chukar.
“He was a fantastic person who always carried a smile … it was contagious! Kieron was an outstanding team player — always encouraging his teammates,” wrote Ward in a text message.
Despite a major knee injury during his 2019-20 academic year, in which he had to red shirt again, the coach said Hatchett was an “inspiration to all of us as he re-emerged on the court for the Chukars.”
“I will never forget his impact on our Chukar Family,” Ward wrote. “#0Kieron.”
Joseph Lupumba, a TVCC basketball player from Twin Falls, also spoke about the knee surgery during a phone interview earlier this week.
He said his teammate went through two knee surgeries, adding that usually in sports players with multiple surgeries don’t come back the same. Hatchett was an exception, however.
“He had a goal,” Lupumba said. “He came back strong — better than he was, stronger than he was — and kept on pushing forward. He had the energy of someone who was determined in where he was going. Every single time.”
He said Hatchett’s energy was the same intensity whether at practice or a game.
During Hatchett’s first knee surgery, Lupumba got to spend time with him while he was in the hospital.
One of his favorite memories was when Hatchett took a picture of Lupumba, who had fallen asleep “curled up” on the small couch in the hospital room. Hatchett posted the picture to his Snapchat page, Lupumba said, chuckling at the memory.
He said around Hatchett, there was never a dull moment.
“He was always finding a way to make everybody laugh and make everybody happy,” Lupumba said. In addition, “he was always there for people, and would put aside his problems to deal with other people’s for anybody he cares about.”
Hatchett was the first person to ever talk to Lupumba when he arrived at TVCC in 2019.
“He welcomed me, made me feel at home,” Lupumba said.
Once, when Lupumba was having some family problems and was considering leaving school to go back home, Hatchett reached out and talked to him, ultimately changing his mind and encouraging Lupumba to “just keep pushing forward.”
Chukar Kaden Leslie also highlighted Hatchett’s constant positive attitude.
“Lifting others up even when we didn’t want to be lifted up. I’ve never met such a positive person,” Leslie wrote in a text message. “His determination and his personality motivated me to be a better player and a better person.”
DaPri Weatherall, a friend and former teammate of Hatchett said Hatchett was a great person who showed leadership and determination.
“From day 1, he took me under his wing and showed me the ropes of how to be a successful college basketball player on and off the court, and I will cherish the little moments, whether it was my success or his, with me forever! Long Live Kieron Hatchett. I love you brother,” wrote Weatherall in a text message.
Tonight’s vigil is open to any member of the public who would like to attend, and begins at 9 p.m. at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian.
“We are all extremely sad,” Ward concluded in his text. “The world lost a good one.”
