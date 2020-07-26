Selena Arocha, right, walks the stage as the first graduate of Four Rivers Senior Prep on Friday afternoon. Four Rivers spent Friday and Saturday filming the virtual graduation for its first graduating class.
Selena Arocha, right, walks the stage as the first graduate of Four Rivers Senior Prep on Friday afternoon. Four Rivers spent Friday and Saturday filming the virtual graduation for its first graduating class.
Nik Streng | The Argus Observer
Matthew Tamez, receives his diploma from Superintendent Chelle Robins.
Nik Streng | The Argus Observer
Four Rivers Principal Raeshelle Meyer, right, speaks at the graduation as Robins holds a diploma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.