ONTARIO
With the sun peaking out of the smoky clouds on Tuesday afternoon, students at Four Rivers Community School were able to come to their school and meet their teachers while getting everything they need to start the 2020-21 school year.
Four Rivers, like many other school districts statewide, will be opening the new year via comprehensive distance learning and students were greeted by their teachers on Tuesday while receiving a Chromebook and bags of school supplies that will be necessary through the fall term.
Four Rivers Community School Principal Raeshelle Meyer said that there were a few families in the school that did not have access to the internet at first when the school had to switch to distance learning in the spring following the initial spread of COVID-19 nationwide.
Now, Meyer said that the school has been able to provide internet access to all families in need so students can participate in distance learning.
For Four Rivers, having the dual language immersion program adds a new layer to comprehensive distance learning this year. Meyer said that they are having to tailor classes for the students, as they can have their core instruction in their native language first while finding more opportunities in the second language integrated into the lessons.
Meyer said this means that a lot of the teachers are having to provide lessons and instruction in two languages entirely.
“It’s been a challenge, but the parents and the kids are all excited to come here and meet their teachers,” Meyer said. “It’s so important to make those connections with the school.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.