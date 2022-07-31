Fair time is now. Exhibit check-ins today and Monday

Malheur County Fair volunteer Pam Barton, second from left, helps Marijeane Woodcock, of Ontario, and her children with their entries in the Red Barn at the Malheur County Fairgrounds during the fair in 2017. Open class exhibits can be checked in from noon to 5 p.m. today and from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, except for flower exhibits, which can be checked in on Wednesday morning.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — There’s plenty of offerings at the Malheur County Fair this year, which is Tuesday through Saturday at the Malheur County fairgrounds; however some of the action starts today with open class exhibit check-ins.

Open class exhibits can be checked in from noon to 5 p.m. today and from noon to 7 p.m. Monday at the Red Barn. However, those entering flower exhibits need to wait until Wednesday from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Furthermore, veggie critters can be checked in on Monday or on Friday, prior to the judging.



