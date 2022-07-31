Fair time is now. Exhibit check-ins today and Monday

Malheur County Fair volunteer Pam Barton, second from left, helps Marijeane Woodcock, of Ontario, and her children with their entries in the Red Barn at the Malheur County Fairgrounds during the fair in 2017. Open class exhibits can be checked in from noon to 5 p.m. today and from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, except for flower exhibits, which can be checked in on Wednesday morning.
ONTARIO — There’s plenty of offerings at the Malheur County Fair this year, which is Tuesday through Saturday at the Malheur County fairgrounds; however some of the action starts today with open class exhibit check-ins.
Open class exhibits can be checked in from noon to 5 p.m. today and from noon to 7 p.m. Monday at the Red Barn. However, those entering flower exhibits need to wait until Wednesday from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Furthermore, veggie critters can be checked in on Monday or on Friday, prior to the judging.
Exhibits can be picked back up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 1. Ribbons and premiums can be picked up then or the following week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fair office.
Special days
The fair is from 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, with an ICA Rodeo included on the final two nights. Admission cost the first day is $3 and $5 each day after that, with season passes available for $25 each.
The opening day is Family Day, sponsored by the Argus Observer, and will include family friendly activities, such as kids safety education led by local first responders; inflatables, rock wall, dunk tank and mechanical bull; Hands-on Soil Experience and the fairtime concert series, featuring the Saloonatics and Bellamy Brothers.
The Saloonatics are a country rock band based out of Boise and the Bellamy Brothers is a renowned American pop and country music duo. Ticket prices for that concert are $40 each for the floor or $25 for seats in the grandstand.
Wednesday is Play Day, which will include a scavenger hunt and team roping in the Rodeo arena.
Thursday is Celebrate our Community Day and will include Antonio Sombrero, who is expected to twist up balloon crafts for children; the Idaho Reptile Zoo; rock decorating and slack at the rodeo grounds.
On Friday, Celebrate Our Heritage Day, added activities will include two contests in the loafing shed: the veggie decorating contest from 1 to 3 p.m. and a watermelon seed spitting contest at 5:30 p.m. Additionally, there will be performances by several music groups from 6 to 9 p.m. Those groups include Fuerza Regional, Clave19 and Dosis la Potencia Musical.
The fair and rodeo wrap up on Saturday with Health Day/Pink Night. Added activities to watch for include a pretty baby contest at 9 a.m., the Jr. Livestock Auction in the beef arena at 10 a.m. and a performance by the Gem Cloggers at 4 p.m.
