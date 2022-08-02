Purchase Access

ONTARIO — For the first time in several years, there will be a carnival this year at the Malheur County Fair, which is today through Saturday at the Malheur County fairgrounds.

Fair Manager Dawnita Haueter said the carnival was confirmed at “the 11th hour,” which was about 3 p.m. Sunday. Paul Maurer Shows was tearing down its material Monday morning from an event in Canyon County, Idaho, and heading to Ontario to set up.



