Volunteer LeAnn Davila helps numerous people with their exhibit entries at the Red Barn on Monday, the second day of entries for Open Class exhibits for this year’s fair. Wednesday is the day for floral entries.
The carnival at the Malheur County Fair in 2014 featured Hog Wild. Laughing and shrieking while catching a ride were, from left, David Bates, his son Emmet, 5, his niece Taylor Bates, 6, and his daughter Danielle, 7, all of Vale. A carnival is back at this year's fair for the first time in several years.
ONTARIO — For the first time in several years, there will be a carnival this year at the Malheur County Fair, which is today through Saturday at the Malheur County fairgrounds.
Fair Manager Dawnita Haueter said the carnival was confirmed at “the 11th hour,” which was about 3 p.m. Sunday. Paul Maurer Shows was tearing down its material Monday morning from an event in Canyon County, Idaho, and heading to Ontario to set up.
Haueter said the carnival will include six carnival games through the midway and 12 rides, including one that is being highlighted the most, Freak Out.
“It’s big,” she said of the ride that is touted as one that “dazzles riders with its over the top thrills” by the traveling amusement company.
On the company’s website, the Freak Out is described as having bottomless seats with riders’ feet hanging below them, while it rotates riders into the air on a pendulum that swings back and forth.
Regarding the last-minute addition to the fair, Haueter said “we got lucky.” The reason the company was able to bring its carnival to Ontario, she said, was due to fair dates in Prineville being changed.
She said there also will be two food trucks in the carnival area.
Triple-digit temperatures are expected to continue through Wednesday, but that is not abnormal for this time of year.
“It’s always hot during the fair,” Haueter said. “We’re going to try to make the best of it.”
Exhibit check-ins began Sunday and continued into Monday. Despite triple-digit temperatures on Monday afternoon, there were plenty of people checking in their exhibits at the Red Barn. Volunteers near the front door helped sign people in and Mary Waller was helping with submissions. Waller said by early Monday afternoon there already were 120 exhibitors.
Another volunteer, LeAnn Davila was helping participants find the classifications for their respective exhibits. Davila stated, the biggest attraction is the Red Barn, noting, “It’s all community.”
Also on Monday, officials were busy taking care of last-minute details for the big event. Some of those preparations included getting other vendors set in the commercial building, arranging food vendors, setting up inflatables and getting last-minute details for the judges aligned. This is the first year managing the fair for Haueter, who said organizers would be “pulling all those fine details in until the last little bit.”
Tonight’s fair concert series features The Saloonatics, a country rock band based out of Boise, and headliners the Bellamy Brothers, a renowned American pop and country music duo.
Ticket prices for that concert are $40 each for the floor or $25 for seats in the grandstand. While they were still listed as being available on the fair’s website, malheurcountyfair.com, Haueter suggested phoning the fair office before ordering online, to verify if there were still tickets remaining.
The fair lasts until 10 p.m. tonight. For a full schedule, please see the official Malheur County Fair Book, copies of which are available at the Argus Observer office, 1160 S.W. Fourth St. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.
For the remainder of the week, hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, with an ICA Rodeo included on the final two nights.
Admission cost the first day is $3 and $5 each day after that, with season passes available for $25 each. Today is Family Day, sponsored by the Argus Observer, and will include a host of family friendly activities, including kids safety education led by local first responders and hands-on Soil Experience.
“It’s going to be a wonderful time,” Hauter said, then referenced this year’s theme. “Come join us, just fo the fun of it!”
