PAYETTE COUNTY — People visiting county-owned buildings will now need to wear a mask, following a “large increase” in the number of novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.
In a news release on Monday, Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech announced that this mask requirement would go into effect today.
“In addition to the increased cases, Payette County has also had COVID-19 concerns with our employees and the inmates in our jail detention facility,” said Creech in the release. “In response to the ever changing COVID-19 response, the Payette County Board of County Commissioners have passed the following policy and restrictions for employees and the public who access any county owned buildings.”
Masks can be commercially made face masks or a reusable cloth face covering, and signs notifying the public of this requirement will be posted in county buildings, including all entrances.
“The face covering requirements will be based on our current risk level in Payette County,” said Creech. “Payette County will work with Southwest District Health to determine the current risk level and make any changes to the face covering requirements.”
In an email, Creech gave an update on the situation at the Payette County Jail, where one inmate tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
“There have been no new cases in our jail or with our employees. We are still waiting for some tests to come back. We are monitoring the jail staff and inmates every day.”
Otherwise, Creech said there are no plans for a universal mask requirement across the county.
“The Payette County Board of County Commissioners want to ensure the public that they do not intend on requiring the general public to wear face coverings outside of county buildings; however, requiring face coverings in county buildings will allow for governmental services to continue with the increased risk of COVID 19 in our communities. The health and safety of the citizens and employees of Payette County are a high priority to the Board of County Commissioners.”
