ONTARIO — Oregon teachers hoping to see the smiling faces of their students in the fall will have a different sight this fall.
During her press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that children ages 5 and up will be required to wear face coverings when indoors and when in outdoor situations where social distancing is not possible. Brown announced that this requirement will translate to the schools, as well.
In the Oregon Department of Education’s newest round of guidance (released on Wednesday shortly after the press conference) there was an added requirement that face coverings or face shields be worn by all students in kindergarten and up and by all staff members.
The previous version of the ODE guidance had face coverings as a recommendation, but not a requirement.
“The new requirement is in response to mounting evidence that face coverings are effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” the news release states.
In its new requirements, ODE states that if a student removes a face covering for a short period of time, then the school must provide space between that student and other students. The school is also to provide instruction to students on the importance of masks, and re-engage students to wear masks.
As in previous guidance, students cannot be discriminated against or disciplined for an inability to wear a face covering during school. Students who do not wear a face covering must be provided access to instruction, the guidance says. This may fall under distance learning, but also must be decided on under compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
The guidance adds that ODE will be distributing five million face coverings to school districts, which were donated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Cohorting
Another update from ODE includes more information on cohorting and why it’s important.
Cohorting students was something that started with the initial guidance that ODE released, which includes putting students into cohorts that would spend as much time as possible together.
In discussing the importance of cohorts, the ODE guidance states that cohosting:
• Limits the number of exposed people when a COVID-19 case is identified in the school.
• Quickly identifies exposed individuals when a COVID-19 case is identified.
• Minimizes school-wide disruptions student learning.
The ODE guidance is asking for cohorts of anywhere in the range of 24-36 students. At a previous meeting about schools reopening, Nyssa Middle School Principal Luke Cleaver said having the cohorts as small as possible would be the key to keeping the schools open longer.
Who gets to choose?
The new guidance from ODE also includes a detailed list of the roles that different entities take when it comes to deciding on if a school needs to close or not. All public schools in Oregon are working with their local public health authority. For Malheur County schools, that is the Malheur County Health Department.
A local school district’s board of directors has the authority to close facilities and move the schools to distance learning. Boards are able to delegate the superintendent the ability to make those calls. Also, a local Education Services District’s Board of Directors can make the decision to close ESD facilities.
If a local health authority is concerned about the operation of a school, it can discuss those concerns with the state or ODE. The Director of ODE also has the authority to close a school.
Items for the future
The next guidance from ODE is expected on Aug. 11.
In that guidance, ODE is expecting to fill some of the holes that it left, including items like attendance. The guidance from Wednesday says that ODE will have to create attendance rules for those who are in school in a distance learning or hybrid capacity.
Also anticipated in the following guidance is a set of “guideposts, protocols and public health indicators that well help local schools and districts determine when to open in-person instruction.”
