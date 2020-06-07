ONTARIO — With Malheur County and other counties entering the second phase of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan for Oregon there are new lists of guidance that various entities need to follow depending on the type of service or services they offer.
The reopening is following a months-long shutdown that’s been in effect since March due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Much of the guidance, provided by the governor’s office, is being carried over from phase one, such as the social distancing requirement of six feet.
For example, occupancy of a restaurant is determined the maximum number of patrons who can be accommodated while maintaining the six foot space between parties, even when customers approach or leave tables.
Some regulations are already being practiced, such as only using every other booth or other seating restrictions. Parties should have no more than 10 people, the guidance states.
Restaurants and bars are to end in-store service by midnight and all food should be consumed by then unless taken out.
For operators of inner and outdoor entertainment venues the maximum number of people in any one group is 10 people, but the maximum number of people allowed in an indoor and outdoor facility, including staff, is 250, based social distance requirements. While people in the same groups can stand closer together, different groups need to maintain the six-foot distance.
No contact sports are allowed and use of play areas, such as playgrounds, are banned.
Requirements for venue and event operators who host the events, at indoor and outdoor facilities, is the same for operators of the facilities.
For gatherings in phase 2, are a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. The exception being those gatherings in venues, restaurants and bars, entertainment facilities or fitness-related entities.
Phase 3 reopenings have to deal with large gatherings, such as concerts, festivals, in person sporting events with live audience, which currently will be not allowed through at least September unless there is a reliable treatment or prevention/vaccine available.
