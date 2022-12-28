ONTARIO — When does a minor fender bender require additional documentation in Oregon? More specifically, how much vehicle damage has to be present before it qualifies for the driver to file an accident report?
Michelle Godfrey, public information officer for Oregon Department of Transportation, recently tracked down the necessary information to these questions and more. A Q&A follows, with Godfrey providing answers in an email on Nov. 23.
Argus: Why does the process of reporting an accident have to include a hard copy accident report if the information is already on file?
Godfrey: Currently, Oregon law does not provide an exemption to the requirement to submit a report when a police officer has submitted a report. It does not need to be a “hard copy.”
ORS 811.725, requires drivers to submit an accident report to DMV when the accident is required to be reported as described in ORS 811.720. ORS 810.460 describes that a police officer must submit a report to DMV whenever an officer investigates a vehicle accident, or prepares a report of an accident investigated that ORS 811.725 requires to be reported to DMV.
It is important to note that many folks simply exchange information at an accident without contacting law enforcement. Not every motor vehicle accident in Oregon that is a reportable accident results in a police report.
Receiving reports related to a specific accident from various sources results in a more complete picture of the event. Accident data is used to determine causes and contributing factors of crashes for the sake of infrastructure projects, as well as identifying driver behavior factors which is useful in ODOT’s efforts at behavioral change through education and enforcement.
Argus: Is this a form of punishment for the person who was involved in the accident?
Godfrey: No. Oregon Traffic Accident and Insurance Report information is used to increase highway safety as well as reduce uninsured driving.
ORS 802.220(6) requires ODOT to use accident reports to develop statistical information as to the number and circumstances of traffic accidents.
Accident report data is used to meet federal and state crash data collection requirements. The data is also provided to a broad range of internal and external customers such as engineers, traffic investigators, safety advocates, planners, economists, law enforcement, local governments, legislators, private investigators, law firms, academia, media, the public, etc. Data collected is related to accidents by city streets, county roads, and state highways, and can contain hundreds of details per crash to aid in understanding the event.
ORS 811.725 requires a driver to submit proof of compliance with insurance requirements at the time of the accident, in a form furnished by the department. ORS 806.170 requires DMV to verify insurance information submitted on an accident report.
Argus: Who is required to fill out these forms? All parties involved in the accident or just select persons?
Godfrey: This depends on the nature of the accident. As an example, when an accident results in an injury, no matter how minor, all drivers must report. When an accident only results in damages of more than $2,500 to your vehicle, then only you must report and the other driver(s) are not required to report. When the driver of a vehicle is involved in a reportable accident and the driver is not the owner of the vehicle, the owner and the driver is required to report.
ORS 811.720 describes when an accident must be reported to DMV, and describes a “reportable” accident is one that results in an injury, or a driver of a vehicle with damages of $2500.00, or property damages of $2500 to any property other than a vehicle involved in the accident, or when a vehicle has $2500.00 in damages and a vehicle is towed.
Argus: If the civilian has to fill out the accident report, why do the police have to file a report?
Godfrey: Law enforcement is required to submit reports as outlined in ORS 810.460. Oregon law does not provide an exemption for law enforcement to not file a report when a citizen report has been filed.
Argus: With everything being done online these days, why is this something that cannot be completed online? Is there some component of the paperwork that has to be filled out by hand that cannot be typed out on a keyboard?
Godfrey: A fillable crash report, 735-32, is available online from DMV’s Accident Reporting and Responsibilities website. The fillable format form, once completed, can be saved to a reporter’s files, attached to an email, and submitted by email to DMV’s Crash Reporting Unit. Based on your questions, we are updating our web page to make the email option more prominent. Thank you for helping us improve our site for customers.
There is one component of the accident report that may result in a reporter wanting to print and complete the report. A reporter may not have software that provides for the ability to draw in the accident report diagram field. In that event, an individual may want to complete the fillable form fields, then print the form in order to hand draw the accident diagram.
When DMV receives an accident report without the diagram drawing field completed, the report is accepted. Reports are incomplete if a report does not contain sufficient information to identify the reporter, or the report does not include required insurance information (insurer name and policy number).
Argus: The accident report must be filled out within 72 hours of the accident. If someone does not have access to a printer, is there an alternative way to get it printed out within that time frame?
Godfrey: Yes, via the email process described above. Also, DMV field offices and law enforcement offices keep Oregon Traffic Accident and Insurance Reports on hand. Upon request, DMV’s Customer Assistance can mail a report form.
When DMV does not receive a report within a period of time, DMV will send a notice letter explaining that within 30 days from the date of the letter, DMV must receive a report and that failure to file a report within the notice period can result in a suspension of driving privileges.
Argus: Are there any plans to get this portion of the process online?
Godfrey: Yes. Our goal is to stand up an online reporting service via DMV’s online services center, DMV2U, by August 2023.
The reporting platform is under construction. The reporting tool is being designed to assist individuals in determining whether an accident must be reported and to ensure reporting requirements (insurance information) is submitted. Upon completion of the online report, individuals can save a copy of the report and by hitting submit, the report is sent to DMV’s system.
Argus: On average, what is the cost annually of processing hard copies of these accident reports?
Godfrey: The cost for the most recent year we have data available, for processing all reports in whatever form received, is about $300,000.
